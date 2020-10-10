Robbie Fowler has taken a new managerial role with Indian Super League side SC East Bengal, three months after leaving Australian side Brisbane Roar.

The iconic striker has ambitions to manage at the highest level, but is happy to take his own route to the top rather than following the usual ways of either waiting for his name to land him a relatively decent club, or starting in the lower reaches of English football and working his way up.

Instead, Fowler is taking a worldly view of the coaching world and gaining experience in all corners of the globe, as his latest appointment on a two-year deal shows.

East Bengal will play in the ISL for 2020/21 season, a new side in the division which was won by Kolkata side ATK last term.

Fowler has already been in Asia as a manager briefly, as he was player-coach at Thai side Muangthong United just before retiring.

It was in the A League, however, where Fowler really showed he was serious and capable as a boss, taking the previously underachieving Roar up to fourth place before the season’s suspension and his eventual exit.

Fowler has previously explained he has every intention of showing he can be a top coach, but he’s patient and realistic about where and when he wants to gain his experience along the way.

His next stop will see him head to a league several managers have decided is a good proving ground of late, with last season’s bosses including former Bolton boss Owen Coyle, iconic former Croatia left-back Robert Jarni, Porto legend Jorge Costa and ex-Barcelona academy coach Josep Gombau.

For 20/21, the former South Africa manager Stuart Baxter will be a rival manager, as will ex-Reds Acadamy coach Gerard Nus and the much-travelled Hungarian boss Csaba Laszlo, who worked at Hearts and Dundee United north of the border. Former Everton midfielder Tony Grant will be one of Fowler’s assistants.