Reds linked with Ajax midfielder & Bundesliga forward – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are linked with two more players, past and possibly future, while we’re preparing for West Ham and still worrying over injuries.

Liverpool in frame for European duo

We played against him a week ago, so perhaps it was an obvious link – but the Reds have joined the clutch of clubs who have decided that yes, Ryan Gravenberch obviously is one of the top youngsters in Europe.

The Ajax midfielder has been in fine form this term and quietly impressed against the Reds, but United, Juve and Barca are the usual candidates to also sign him.

The Mirror report that we’re now in the hunt for him for a January move, even if it costs big money.

Elsewhere, Marcus Thuram has been shining this term again with Borussia Monchengladbach and in El Pais, Alain Valnegri claims that the Reds sounded him out this past summer over a move.

Given he plays centrally and through the left, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was one of the names under consideration – but we eventually got Diogo Jota, who has started well.

As such, maybe this rumour was a legit one a couple of months ago, but is totally irrelevant and dead now.

Fabinho to miss City game

Not great news for the Reds’ hopes of defensive solidity – our top defensive mid and stand-in super centre-back Fabinho will be out through to the international break at least.

There’s nothing confirmed at this stage from the club, but reports suggest a three-week absence and a return to face Leicester after the break.

He’ll miss West Ham and Atalanta, as well as Man City, if that’s the case.

There’s also news about the Reds’ new-look medical staff changes and how they are being tested early on in their days at Liverpool.

Past, present, future

We look back and forward in today’s news, reasons for earning our success and to hope we’ll sustain it.

Quickfire LFC news

In our midweek loan watch, Sheyi Ojo continued his brilliant recent form in the final third (TIA)

The boss has once more pilloried the Premier League for a lack of care toward players (Goal)

Liam Millar is relishing being captain of the U23s in the absence of Paul Glatzel (LFC)

And the club say they are working on procedures to allow fans back into Anfield when the government advises it is possible (LFC)

Around the Prem

Jarrod Bowen says West Ham‘s competition for places is pushing the team to gain impressive recent results (WHU)

A Champions League roundup sees a goalfest in Madrid and plenty of late fightbacks (TIA)

Newcastle have begun to reimburse fans in stages for season tickets purchased for 2020/21 (BBC)

And Man United are to launch a bid to sign Hakan Calhanoglu on a five-year deal, because that’s precisely what they need – another No. 10 (GdS)

Stupid hypocrisy of the day

“The world is currently experiencing its greatest challenge, at least for the last century, and the last thing it needs is the exacerbation of selfishness and greed.”

We agree whole-heartedly with the words. However, they kind of lose a semblance of reality and credibility when we learn they are from Fernando Gomes, the vice-president of that well-known bastion of fairness and fighting for the people: UEFA.

What we’re reading

The Telegraph have a report on the maturation of Marcus Rashford: feeder of kids, fighter of evil, scorer of hat-tricks, after last night.

And an intriguing interview with Steven Caldwell who played under King Kenny, Bobby Robson and Roy Keane – and says the latter was either really good or nonsensical. That’s on Planet Football.

Worth watching tonight

Real Sociedad vs Napoli at 8pm in the Europa League. Leaders of Spain vs second in Italy.