Rhian Brewster could make his full debut for Sheffield United against the side he left them for this month, with Liverpool the hosts in the Premier League on Saturday.

Brewster became the Blades’ record signing when he made the switch from Anfield earlier in October, with the deal worth up to £23.5 million.

It was a bold outlay from Chris Wilder’s side, but their need for a goalscorer was evident as they endured a drought in the early weeks of the season, and Brewster is now expected to become first choice.

The 20-year-old came off the bench for the final 26 minutes in United’s 1-1 draw with Fulham last time out, but could make his first start for the club on Saturday night against Liverpool.

That it would be against his former club is seemingly not part of Wilder’s consideration, with the United manager telling reporters on Thursday that Brewster is “pushing” for a start.

“Rhian is an infectious character. It was a difficult decision for me on Sunday whether to start him or bring him off the bench,” Wilder explained.

“He has obviously had another week’s training and put himself right in the frame to certainly be involved and start as well.

“He is really at the forefront of our thinking. I’d have no hesitation [in starting him]. He’s pushing.

“His natural ability and talent is there to be seen by everybody and everybody has seen that already.

“It is just from the physical side of it and not opening him up to injury and not damaging him.

“We want him to play and get him in the team and always the big decision from the manager is the timing of that.

“Certainly a week’s training will not have given him any harm at all and he’s been bright and bubbly and is definitely in our thoughts to start.”

With Lys Mousset sidelined, Wilder has called upon veterans David McGoldrick and Billy Sharp in support of Oli McBurnie up front so far, but Brewster would offer United more cutting edge in attack.

It would be interesting to see how he fares against the Liverpool defence, particularly on the back of an impressive showing from Fabinho and Joe Gomez in the Champions League against Ajax.

The Reds may be wary of the stars aligning for Brewster, having left the Reds due to a lack of first-team opportunities, but it will be a challenge all parties relish.

Brewster will undoubtedly be welcome back to Anfield in positive spirits, but on Saturday night, those well-wishes will be put on pause as Liverpool look to shut out a United side who have still only scored twice in five league games.