Sadio Mane tests positive for coronavirus and now self-isolating

Liverpool have confirmed that Sadio Mane has tested positive for coronavirus and is now self-isolating.

The Reds’ attacker joins Thiago Alcantara by self-isolating, with both players to miss Sunday’s match at Aston Villa.

It’s currently unclear whether either will be available for the Merseyside derby after the international break (Saturday, 17 October).

In a brief statement on Friday night, Liverpool FC stated:

Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines. The forward, who started and scored in Monday’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall. However, like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool Football Club are – and will continue to – follow all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time.

Writing on his Instagram, Mane said:

Hello I´ve been tested positive but I am feeling good and not showing heavy symptoms. I will begin my quarantine and recovery process immediately Make sure that you stay safe and follow all rules to protect yourself and your loved ones to avoid a second wave of the COVID-19 Virus spreading all over the world I will be back stronger than before! We will get through this together

Liverpool are without Mane, Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Kostas Tsimikas and Joel Matip for Sunday’s match, but captain Jordan Henderson could return.

New signing Diogo Jota could get his first league start for the club in Mane’s absence. Takumi Minamino would be Klopp’s other option on the left of the front three.

Mane was due to join up with Senegal for the international break next week, but presumably will no longer do so and remain on Merseyside.