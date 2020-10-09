Thiago is Reds’ “perfect match” & potential future midfield swap? – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are still hoping the rest of their players come through international week unscathed, as Jurgen Klopp and his coaches plot a bounce-back in the derby.

Grujic hints at future move

Marko Grujic has revealed that he had offers from the Bundesliga before his move to FC Porto on loan for the season.

While that’s no particular surprise, one of the mentioned clubs and knock-on effects definitely is: Borussia Monchengladbach and manager Marco Rose.

Grujic told Alo that BMG wanted him and he believes he’ll work with the highly rated Rose in future, and that the only reason the move wasn’t completed in this window was due to ‘Gladbach’s failure to sell the currently injured Denis Zakaria.

The Swiss midfielder, it must be remembered, has been widely linked with Liverpool over the past 12 months, and is seen as a perfect fit for Klopp’s midfield with great technical quality, a high pressing intensity and impressive mobility.

A long-term injury put and end to any summer move prospects – but he’s now on the verge of a full return to fitness and next summer will have just one year left on his deal.

Don’t be surprised to see suggestions of a swap arise during 20/21, with Grujic out and 23-year-old Zakaria in.

Gini hails “perfect fit” Thiago

Considering it was supposed to be Wijanldum out, Thiago in according to most of the summer rumours, it’s a bit awkward for those posting ‘done deals’ with Barcelona for weeks that Gini has recently come out and said the interest from LaLiga’s finest was “nothing serious.”

Now he’s put another nail in that particular ITK coffin, by saying the player who has joined to supposedly take his place is a “perfect” fit for the Reds.

“He’s such a quality player that is going to make this team even better than we were before. So, I’m really happy, everyone is really happy, to have him here. He’s also happy to be here.

“I think it’s a perfect match: Liverpool and Thiago.”

The No. 5 has also explained how the other new players are settling in, and why they are such good additions to an already successful squad.

Past, present, future

All levels of the Reds’ squad are in the news today!

Quickfire LFC news

Shaqiri is travelling to Spain with the Swiss squad after confirming he’s free from coronavirus, following a false positive (FFT)

Outlets have picked up on Grujic joking Adrian‘s career has been “ended” at the Reds after the Villa game (Independent)

Lucas says he could “feel” success was on the way under Klopp when he left for Lazio (Goal)

And ex-Red Phil Thommo says the club should have sold Origi instead of Brewster this summer (Mail)

Around the Prem

Arsenal want to discuss with Mesut Ozil the option of terminating his contract early – maybe Gunnarsaurus will offer to pay his wages if he stays (Mail)

Man City want De Bruyne to sign a big new five-year deal, ensuring FFP violations forever more no doubt (Times)

Houssem Aouar says he’s not disappointed at moving out on a move to Arsenal, so brace yourselves for some “we didn’t want him anyway” comebacks (Mail)

And West Ham want Josh King, but believe Bournemouth should accept less than £17m for a player they turned down a £30m bid for nine months ago. Makes sense, in Hammerland at least (Guardian)

Stupid decision of the day

Guess what, folks? You know that Burnley vs Palace game which wasn’t good enough for TV in the first place, or Saints away to Fulham which was left as a 3pm Saturday kick-off? Yes? Well, that’s now £15 a game to watch on pay per view! In the middle of a pandemic, when we still can’t go to stadiums, including for paid-up season ticket holders, and on top of what we already pay! Genius!

Video of the day

What we’re reading

The rise of new England goalscorer – and the in-form man the Reds face next – Dominic Calvert-Lewin, on BBC Sport.

And the Telegraph suggest ‘traditionalists’ have to accept the football pyramid is broken and needs resetting for the modern age.

Worth watching tonight

Morocco vs Senegal is where it’s at tonight. Seriously. 7pm, on some nefarious website no doubt.

