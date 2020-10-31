Trent Alexander-Arnold is line to become the club’s fifth-youngest player to reach a century of Premier League appearances, and he will be in esteemed company.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could play his 100th league game for Liverpool. He will be the fifth youngest to reach the milestone for the club (aged 22 years 24 days) in the Premier League behind Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, Jamie Redknapp and Steven Gerrard.

He would be the 50th Reds player to reach the landmark in the Premier League era.

Sadio Mane could make the 200th Premier League appearance of his career.

Familiar Faces

Mo Salah has been directly involved in eight goals in six league games against the Hammers (6 goals and 2 assists).

Sadio Mane has also been directly involved in eight against West Ham with five goals and three assists.

James Milner‘s first-ever game in senior football came as 16-year-old against West Ham in November 2002 as a Leeds substitute in a 4-3 win.

Adrian made 125 Premier League appearances for West Ham (2013-19) making 150 appearances in total.

Talk About Fortress Anfield

Avoid defeat and they will equal their club record of 63 league games unbeaten at Anfield set between 1978-81. During this current run, they have won 51 with 11 draws.

They have won 120 points out of the last 126 at home in the league (winning 39 and drawing 3 of 42 matches).

Of those, the Reds have won 28 of their last 29 home league fixtures.

They are also unbeaten in the last 13 Anfield league games when conceding the first goal, winning each of the last 9.

One-Sided History

In the last eight meetings home and away there have been 31 goals scored in total with the Reds winning six and two draws.

At Anfield, Liverpool have won 17 in the Premier League and lost one with 6 draws.

West Ham have won one of their last 47 league visits to Anfield. Prior to the victory in 2015, they won in September 1963 with goals from Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters.

The Hammers have picked up 10 points from the last possible 102 at Anfield in the League.

At Anfield, they have scored eight goals in the last five visits and 15 times in total in the last 35 league clashes with the Reds on Merseyside.

Hard Luck Moyes

David Moyes has never won at Anfield in 16 attempts as a manager with Everton, Manchester United, Sunderland and West Ham.

Against Liverpool in all games in his managerial career he has won 5 of 33 against the Reds, losing 19 in total.

His last victory came with Manchester United in a League Cup tie at Old Trafford in September 2013.

In their last away outing at Tottenham, they became the first team in Premier League history to avoid defeat in a game having trailed by three goals as late as the 81st minute.

They have scored three or more goals in nine different Premier League games in 2020. It is the joint most of any team along with Manchester City and Chelsea.

They have lost two of their last 10 league outings, winning four and drawing the other four and are unbeaten in their last four.

This Season’s Scorers

Liverpool: Salah 7, Mané 4, Jota 3, Minamino 3, Jones 2, Grujic 1, Firmino 1, Origi 1 , Robertson 1, Shaqiri 1, van Dijk 1, own goals 1.

West Ham: Haller 5, Antonio 4, Bowen 2, Snodgrass 2 , Yarmolenko 2, Balbuena 1, Felipe Anderson 1, Fornals 1, Lanzini 1, own goals 2.

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).