LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 12, 2020: Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold during the opening FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 4-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Trent set for esteemed list as Liverpool’s 5th youngest Premier League centurion

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Trent Alexander-Arnold is line to become the club’s fifth-youngest player to reach a century of Premier League appearances, and he will be in esteemed company.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could play his 100th league game for Liverpool. He will be the fifth youngest to reach the milestone for the club (aged 22 years 24 days) in the Premier League behind Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, Jamie Redknapp and Steven Gerrard.

He would be the 50th Reds player to reach the landmark in the Premier League era.

Sadio Mane could make the 200th Premier League appearance of his career.

 

Familiar Faces

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring the first goal during the Premier League match at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool. Picture date 12th August 2018. Picture credit should read: Simon Bellis/Sportimage via PA Images

Mo Salah has been directly involved in eight goals in six league games against the Hammers (6 goals and 2 assists).

Sadio Mane has also been directly involved in eight against West Ham with five goals and three assists.

James Milner‘s first-ever game in senior football came as 16-year-old against West Ham in November 2002 as a Leeds substitute in a 4-3 win.

Adrian made 125 Premier League appearances for West Ham (2013-19) making 150 appearances in total.

 

Talk About Fortress Anfield

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, June 25, 2020: Liverpool supporters celebrate at Anfield after their side were crowned Premier League Champions following Manchester City's defeat by Chelsea. The supporters have waited 30 years for this their 19th Championship title. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Avoid defeat and they will equal their club record of 63 league games unbeaten at Anfield set between 1978-81. During this current run, they have won 51 with 11 draws.

They have won 120 points out of the last 126 at home in the league (winning 39 and drawing 3 of 42 matches).

Of those, the Reds have won 28 of their last 29 home league fixtures.

They are also unbeaten in the last 13 Anfield league games when conceding the first goal, winning each of the last 9.

 

One-Sided History

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 12, 2018: Liverpool's Sadio Mane [#10] celebrates scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

In the last eight meetings home and away there have been 31 goals scored in total with the Reds winning six and two draws.

At Anfield, Liverpool have won 17 in the Premier League and lost one with 6 draws.

West Ham have won one of their last 47 league visits to Anfield. Prior to the victory in 2015, they won in September 1963 with goals from Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters.

The Hammers have picked up 10 points from the last possible 102 at Anfield in the League.

At Anfield, they have scored eight goals in the last five visits and 15 times in total in the last 35 league clashes with the Reds on Merseyside.

 

Hard Luck Moyes

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 24, 2020: West Ham United's manager David Moyes shakes hands with Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

David Moyes has never won at Anfield in 16 attempts as a manager with Everton, Manchester United, Sunderland and West Ham.

Against Liverpool in all games in his managerial career he has won 5 of 33 against the Reds, losing 19 in total.

His last victory came with Manchester United in a League Cup tie at Old Trafford in September 2013.

In their last away outing at Tottenham, they became the first team in Premier League history to avoid defeat in a game having trailed by three goals as late as the 81st minute.

They have scored three or more goals in nine different Premier League games in 2020. It is the joint most of any team along with Manchester City and Chelsea.

They have lost two of their last 10 league outings, winning four and drawing the other four and are unbeaten in their last four.

 

This Season’s Scorers

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 27, 2020: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (C) celebrates with team-mates Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino after scoring the first goal, the club's 10,000th goal, during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Liverpool FC and FC Midtjylland at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool: Salah 7, Mané 4, Jota 3, Minamino 3, Jones 2, Grujic 1, Firmino 1, Origi 1 , Robertson 1, Shaqiri 1, van Dijk 1, own goals 1.

West Ham: Haller 5, Antonio 4, Bowen 2, Snodgrass 2 , Yarmolenko 2, Balbuena 1, Felipe Anderson 1, Fornals 1, Lanzini 1, own goals 2.

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments