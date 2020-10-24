Liverpool beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Saturday night, returning to winning ways in the Premier League thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool 2-1 Sheffield United

Premier League, Anfield

October 24, 2020

Goals: Firmino 41′, Jota 64′; Berge pen 13′

The Reds ground their way to a 1-0 victory at Ajax on Wednesday evening, but they were back in action just 72 hours later.

Struggling United made the trip to Anfield, looking for their first win of the season, with former Liverpool man Rhian Brewster leading the line in his first Premier League start.

After a strong opening, Jurgen Klopp‘s side went flat and they found themselves behind after yet more VAR controversy.

Fabinho was adjudged to have fouled Oli McBurnie inside the penalty area, even though it looked like he won the ball AND the incident happened outside the box.

Sander Berge coolly converted the spot-kick and Liverpool had arguably suffered more injustice, as their long unbeaten home run in the league looked under threat.

The hosts never panicked, however, and they got level just before half-time, as Firmino tapped home a rebound after Sadio Mane‘s header had been kept out.

From then on, Liverpool were comfortably the better team and they had the Blades pinned back for a large chunk of the second half.

The in-form Mohamed Salah saw a lovely strike ruled out by VAR for offside, and later found the upright, but the Reds were 2-1 up very soon after.

Mane crossed for Diogo Jota to head home in ruthless fashion, netting his second goal for the club on what was his first league start at Anfield.

Liverpool managed to see out the rest of the game without too much fuss, even though a few late chances came and went for United.

Klopp’s men will now have another three-day break before they return to Anfield for the visit of Midtjylland in the Champions League.