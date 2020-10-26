Jurgen Klopp says he’s happy with the Reds’ response since a difficult game against Everton a little over a week ago.

Liverpool suffered from their local rivals’ over-the-top, hard-hitting approach in the derby, culminating in a couple of injuries and big VAR decisions going against Klopp’s side.

Given that the eventual 2-2 draw at Goodison Park came after a heavy loss against Aston Villa and the international break, it could easily have set the team up for a difficult run of form if confidence or work rate dropped.

And while performance levels haven’t been the 10-out-of-10 spectacular showings that the team is capable of, Klopp pointed out that the reaction to adversity is what shows the side remains strong.

“Last week was not the best week of our lives, it started with a really good game with some things we didn’t like and which don’t help,” he told reporters ahead of the Midtjylland game.

“Then it’s about showing a reaction because you can influence the response you show. I liked the response, the boys were ready to work hard, show real resilience, fighting for a result, all these things which are important.

“I expect that, actually, but after the very long, very good times we had it’s possible they react differently – but they didn’t and we won both games [against Ajax and Sheffield United]. That’s what I liked most.”

On the upcoming challenge, Klopp revealed that he has been working towards understanding how to overcome Liverpool’s midweek Danish visitors.

The boss is putting no stock in the 4-0 defeat to Atalanta that they suffered on matchday one in the group, and expects the Reds will have to work hard once more for three points.

“Since yesterday I know a lot [about them]. Before that, I know the story of the club, the things they tried with science in a different way, it’s a very interesting project.

“Yesterday I saw plenty of games and summaries and now I’m in the picture.

“The Atalanta game did not look like a 4-0, the possession [was] pretty level, they are [tactically] flexible as well so it’s a challenge and we have to be ready.”

A second victory here would set the Reds up well for the double-header with the Serie A side in the third and fourth rounds of games, which will likely define who progresses as group winner.