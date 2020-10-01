Liverpool are in League Cup action tonight against Arsenal, with kickoff at Anfield scheduled for 7.45pm (BST). Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.

Domestic cup action is the sole focus for Jurgen Klopp‘s men tonight, with the Gunners the opposition for the second time inside three days.

Liverpool progressed to the fourth round of the competition thanks to an emphatic 7-2 victory over League One’s Lincoln, while Mikel Arteta’s side overcame Leicester 2-0.

A place in the quarter-finals is on the line and a much-changed Reds outfit will certainly not be opposed to replicating the result on Monday, where a 3-1 maintained Liverpool’s 100 percent start to the Premier League season.

This will be the second season in succession the two teams have met in the League Cup fourth round, a clash which had to be decided with a penalty shootout after it ended 5-5 in regulation time.

Can Klopp’s side make it two from two against Arsenal this week and progress to the quarter-finals of the League Cup for the fourth time under his tutelage?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 7.45pm (BST)—or 2.45pm in New York, 11.45am in Los Angeles, 4.45am (Friday) in Sydney, 10.45pm in Dubai and 9.45pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Arsenal is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK, which are available to live stream with NOW TV.

This Is Anfield readers can save over 25% by grabbing a Sky Sports Month Pass on NOW TV for just £25 a month to watch tonight’s match and Aston Villa vs. Liverpool (4 October), plus all other Sky Sports coverage across 11 channels live. Click here to get this offer.

See website for T&Cs.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Arsenal and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ League Cup clash on the following channels worldwide:

beIN Sports 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, ESPNPlay Caribbean, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports, DAZN, Nova Sport Bulgaria, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky HD, Arena Sport 3, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 4, DIGI GO, Nova Sport 2, Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Finland, V Sport Premium, V Sport Jalkapallo, Free, Digi Sport 1, Stöð 2 Sport 2, Colors Infinity, Voot Select, Mola TV, mola.tv, Mola TV App, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HDSport 4, Sport 4, SPOTV, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway, Eleven Sports 2 Poland, Sport TV3, Sport TV LIVE, Digi Sport 2 Romania, matchtv.ru, Sportbox.ru, Match TV, 111 mio Sports 1, Maximo 360, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium, beIN CONNECT Turkey, beIN Sports 4 Turkey, Digiturk Play, Setanta Sports Ukraine, ESPN+, Th? thao TV HD

You can follow all the action tonight and throughout 2020/21 with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.