Liverpool take on Midtyjlland in their return to Champions League football at Anfield tonight, in an 8pm kickoff (BST). Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.

The Reds are back for their first European clash at Anfield since March, when they were cruelly knocked out of the last 16 at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

Tonight brings a first-time opponent for the club, with Danish side Midtjylland entering the Champions League proper for the first time ever this season, having seen off Ludogorets, Young Boys and Slavia Prague in the qualifying rounds.

Midtyjlland head into this tie as rank outsiders, but Jurgen Klopp has insisted that this will be no ‘David and Goliath’ affair, saying “they are in the Champions League because they earned the right the year before.”

It promises to be an exciting game at Anfield, with Liverpool eager to exorcise the ghosts of seven months ago and continue their winning run.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT)—or 9pm in Herning, 4pm in New York, 1pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Wednesday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Midtjylland is being shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Midtjylland is being shown live on TUDNxtra3 in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Midtjylland and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the return of the Champions League to Anfield on the following channels worldwide:

beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 12, beIN Sports HD 2, SportsMax, SportsMax App, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, Fox Sports 2 Argentina, FOX Sports 2 Cono Sur, ESPN Play Sur, FOX Play Sur, Optus Sport, DAZN, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Proximus Sports, ESPN3 Norte, ESPN Play Norte, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Klik SPORT, Arena Sport 2 Serbia, Esporte Interativo Plus, beIN Sports 2 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, MAX Sport 2, Goal.com, PPTV Sport China, Planet Sport 5, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 4, O2 TV, Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD, V Sport Premium, C More Suomi, C More Sport 1, Telefoot Stadium 5, RMC Sport en direct, Blue Sport, Sky Ticket, Cosmote Sport 7 HD, 661 Cable Sports, beIN Sports Connect Hong Kong, 601 HD Sports Desk, Spiler1, Stod 2 Sport 4, Vidio, RTE 2, 5Stars, Sky Sport 254, SKY Go Italia, Qazsport, SPOTV ON, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Skynet Myanmar, Ziggo Sport Golf, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, TV2 Sport, TV2 Sumo, IPLA, Polsat Sport Premium 4, Eleven Sports 5 Portugal, Look Sport, Digi Sport 2 Romania, Telekom Sport 3 Romania, Sportbox.ru, matchtv.ru, Match! Football 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, Sportklub 2 Slovenia, SuperSport Premier League, Mitele Plus, Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden, Blue Sport, beIN CONNECT Turkey, beIN Sports 3 Turkey, Digiturk Play, OLL.tv, K +NS

You can follow all the action tonight and throughout 2020/21 with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.