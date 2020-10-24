Liverpool are back at Anfield and back to Premier League action, with Sheffield United the visitors tonight. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.

The Reds head into this evening’s fixture off the back of an uplifting win in the Champions League in midweek, which included a confidence-boosting clean sheet.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men have had a rollercoaster of a week and now a return to the Premier League winner’s board is on top of the agenda after a defeat and draw in the last two outings.

And the occasion is set to mark the return of Rhian Brewster, who joined Sheffield United on a permanent deal last month and is in line to make his first start for his new club.

While never one to underestimate the opponent, Liverpool are heavy favourites to collect all three points with the Blades having scored only two goals so far this season in a run which has yet to include a victory.

In their last three visits to Anfield, dating back to 2003, United have failed to score so can the Reds keep two successive clean sheets and take their points tally to 13?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST)—or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 6am (Sunday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Sheffield United is a pay-per-view game in the UK.

This Is Anfield urge fans not to purchase PPV Premier League games, and instead donate the £14.95 cost to Fans Supporting Food Banks. Click here to donate.

Instead, This Is Anfield will be providing our Matchday Liveblog – join us from shortly before kick-off.

For more information as to why fans are boycotting PPV Premier League games, please see the Spirit of Shankly website here.

Thank you for your support.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Sheffield United and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest League clash on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 3 Digitalb, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 11, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, ESPN3 Sur, ESPN Play Sur, RUSH, Optus Sport, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD, Idman TV, Star Sports Select HD2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SportKlub 1 Serbia, DAZN, Astro Go, Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra, QQ Sports Live, Sky HD, Sportklub 1 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go, DIGI GO, Premier Sport, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX, TV3 Sport, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Finland, V Sport Urheilu, Free, RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ Sport, Adjarasport TV, Sky Ticket, Cosmote Sport 1 HD, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, Spíler1, SíminnSport, Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP, mola.tv, Mola TV App, Premier Sports ROI 1, Premier Player HD, Sport 2, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, SPOTV ON 2, MaxTV Go, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Skynet Myanmar, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select, Spark Sport, TV2 Sport Premium, TV2 Sumo, Premier FOOTBALL, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, nc+ GO, Sport TV2, Sport TV LIVE, Eurosport Player Romania, Eurosport Romania, Okko Sport, SportKlub 1 Slovenia, Viaplay Sweden, True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2, S Sport+, S Sport, Setanta Sports+, Peacock, SiriusXM FC, K+PM

You can follow all the action tonight and throughout 2020/21 with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.