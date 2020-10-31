Liverpool’s Premier League exploits continue tonight with West Ham the visitors in a 5.30pm (GMT) kickoff. Here’s how to watch the match live on TV around the world.

The Reds may head into the clash a few senior centre-backs light but they are aiming for four wins on the spin across all competitions.

Anfield will play host as the two teams battle for another three valuable points in what is the penultimate top-flight game ahead of yet another international break.

While Liverpool are starting to gain momentum after a disruptive few weeks, the Hammers similarly have the wind in their sails after a convincing win at Leicester, a comeback draw against Tottenham and a share of the spoils with Man City.

It sets up an intriguing battle as the Reds have been forced into yet another change in defence while West Ham will be without their in-form forward in Michail Antonio.

Liverpool have won six of the last eight meetings between the two sides, so will they make it seven from nine tonight and in-turn match the 63-game Anfield unbeaten run set by Bob Paisley’s men between 1978 and 1981?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.



The match gets underway at 5.30pm (GMT)—or 1.30pm in New York, 10.30am in Los Angeles, 4.30am (Sunday) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 9.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. West Ham is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with NOW TV.

Liverpool vs. West Ham is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with NOW TV.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. West Ham is being shown live on NBC, NBC Universo in the US, which are available to live stream with FuboTV.

Liverpool vs. West Ham is being shown live on NBC, NBC Universo in the US, which are available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. West Ham and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. West Ham and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league clash on the following channels worldwide:

