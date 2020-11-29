There weren’t many impressive performers in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Brighton, but Diogo Jota‘s finishing prowess again made him a standout figure.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men had less than 72 hours to prepare for the trip to the Amex Stadium, making it a tough proposition down south.

The first half performance was severely lacking and Neal Maupay’s missed penalty was a huge let-off, following a poor challenge by Neco Williams.

Liverpool were improved after the break, thankfully, with Jota finishing ruthlessly after an hour to put the visitors in control.

Brighton equalised in the dying minutes as Pascal Gross drilled home a penalty after Andy Robertson‘s foul on Danny Welbeck.

The point took Liverpool top of the Premier League, but it didn’t feel like that at the final whistle.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, the Mirror, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

It was Jota (7.1) who earned the highest average rating, as he again showed what a magnificent signing he is.

The 23-year-old provided a rare bit of quality for Liverpool, scoring the opener in slick fashion – his ninth goal in 14 appearances for the Reds.

TIA’s Henry Jackson gave Jota the Man of the Match award, saying he “took his effort brilliantly”, while Ian Doyle of the Echo felt he was “much better second half.”

In second place was Alisson (6.7), with the Brazilian a calming presence between the sticks and unable to do anything about Gross’ penalty.

The Mirror‘s Alex Richards thought the Brazilian “did what was necessary whenever required”, on a solid afternoon.

Fabinho (6.5) was up next, as he again did a good job in an auxiliary centre-back role, albeit not always being at his best.

Jackson highlighted a “couple of well-timed tackles” as standout moments, while FotMob pointed out that he won five of his eight duels.

In terms of the worst player on the day, Williams (4.6) pipped Takumi Minamino (4.9) to the ‘prize’.

It was a “difficult encounter” for Williams, according to Doyle, and Richards claimed the ineffective Minamino “too often wants to come deep”.

Liverpool host Ajax in the Champions League in their next outing, with a win taking them into the knockout rounds.