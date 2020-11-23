Liverpool picked up another top win at the weekend, but the action simply doesn’t stop from this point onwards. We’ve got reaction to that game and we immediately look forward to Atalanta.

One big step toward fans’ return

Big news from the government on Monday for sports lovers came in the shape of an announcement allowing fans to return to sporting events – in smaller numbers, and with certain restrictions.

Those caveats mean we could still be a little way from seeing supporters back at Anfield, as Tier 3 locales will not be allowed spectators back even in open-air stadiums, while Tier 1 places will be able to bring in up to 4,000 fans.

Anfield could hold more than 10 times that number even before the expansion of the last few years, so it’s clear we’re still quite some distance from being back to normal in attendance terms, but any step getting any fans through the doors at all will be welcome to Premier League games right now.

Pre-lockdown, Liverpool was in Tier 3, so we’ll need to wait for Thursday to find out the latest updates and see if, and how many, supporters can return in December.

Sky cut Klopp comments hammering broadcasters

Talk about only showing you the news they want you to hear…

Jurgen Klopp launched another tremendous, accurate and impassioned attack of Sky and BT and their scheduling of matches, which continues to show a complete disregard for player welfare and the factors being faced by clubs and squads this year.

Rather than tackle the question or offer any kind of rebuttal, Sky simply opted to cut the comments entirely.

Viewers on channels around the world were still able to see and hear the boss’ thoughts, of course, but the British broadcasters wimped out of allowing supporters to hear the criticism of them.

“I know you [the broadcasters] don’t care and that’s the problem. We’ve discussed it for a long time and nothing’s happened,” he said.

“Everybody tells me it’s difficult, it’s difficult here, it’s difficult there but it’s really difficult for the players – that’s what is difficult, the rest is just a decision on a desk in an office.”

Well in, boss. Maybe one day they’ll listen.

Games, and go again

Weekend win, midweek clash. And lots around other matches to take note of, too.

Quickfire LFC news

Mo Salah is not irreplaceable and a massive bid from Real Madrid could see him depart, thinks David James (Goal)

James Milner joked that Firmino must be walking under ladders, given his misfortune in front of goal at times (TIA)

Evra feels the Reds can’t be called a great team until they win three titles in a row (Independent)

And Jota has been compared to Luis Suarez after his fast start for the Reds (Irish i)

Around the Prem

Gary Neville has changed his mind for the eighth time in nine game weeks and now thinks it’s Mourinho and Lampard who could stop the Reds winning the title (Mail)

The EFL is considering moving the entire schedule next week to Wednesday to allow crowds back into stadiums at the earliest possible time (Telegraph)

Wilf Zaha has tested positive for the ‘rona and is out of Palace’s squad for Monday night at least (BBC)

Man City boss Pep named Harry Kane as his top target when conducting renewal talks, so that’s a £150m saga set for summer (Independent)

Stupid rumour of the day

Inter Milan have decided they no longer want or need Christian Eriksen, as he has been an utter waste of space since they signed him a year ago.

Now he’s available for transfer and the prime candidates to sign him are, predictably, Man United according to Italian reports. Another No. 10 is DEFINITELY what they need to spank a few more millions on. Get it done!

Tweet of the day

PL GK performance 20/21 so far: (Important to note that this is purely indicative of season form, not ability) pic.twitter.com/WeKvadYhM6 — Omar (@topimpacat) November 23, 2020

Worth watching tonight

Wolves vs Saints should be a bit of a belter at 8pm, if Wolves don’t bore the life out of the footballs for the first hour. If they do, switch over and watch Athletic Club vs Real Betis in LaLiga.