There was plenty to smile about for the Liverpool camp on a night of milestones and records as they dispatched Leicester to the tune of 3-0 on Sunday evening.

The Reds were under the microscope at Anfield as the injuries continue to mount, leaving many to hedge their bets the Foxes’ way on a night where a new league unbeaten record was on the line.

But for all of the talk surrounding Liverpool’s defence, they more than stood up to the task and once again proved that while the names on the back of the shirts may change, the result does not.

And after a hat-trick of headers, from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and an own goal by Jonny Evans, the Reds emphatically secured all three points to stretch their unbeaten run at Anfield to 64 games.

The result sees Jurgen Klopp‘s men join Tottenham at the top of the table on points, with Naby Keita‘s hamstring injury the only sour note of the night.

The fixture did mark the return of Fabinho, however, after a three-game absence, one he was thrilled to bring to an end to help contribute to the Reds’ efforts.

And the Brazillian, when speaking to LFCTV, noted his pride in being part of a side making history with every game:

“I’m very happy to be back and to play the 90 minutes. We knew we had some important players injured but everyone is ready to play, ready to give 100 percent on the pitch. “The game today was very good, defensively we kept a clean sheet which was important for our confidence and offensively we just tried to move the ball quickly to create the space. “I feel good, no problems. I’m happy because I’m back and playing a full game. “[The record] is just unbelievable, I’m happy to be part of this team and a part of this history and we have to just keep this mentality to win every game because we know our qualities.”

For right-back and midfielder on the night, James Milner, there were notable areas to improve on moving forward but he lauded the “brilliant” effort of the side in the first game back from the international break:

“We knew it would be tough but I thought it was a good performance, especially with the boys coming back from international duty. “It’s always tough when you’ve only got a day to prepare and a few changes so I thought it was a good performance. “There were stages in the game where we could have done a bit better and we got a bit passive but again, there was a lot of miles in the legs from travelling and boys on different time zones and it’s always tough that first game back, but they were brilliant! “There’s a lot of games coming and we need to keep this going, it was pleasing to get the first win after the international break when you’re going into a long period and we need to keep that momentum.”

After the game, the players took to social media to celebrate a job well done, one which was full of milestones and records.

For Gini Wijnaldum, the game marked his 200th for Liverpool in all competitions and it was a “proud” moment for the No. 5 as he marked the occasion with “3 BIG points”:

There was praise for Roberto Firmino as he found the net from Andy Robertson and Milner, the latter of whom suggested he ought to “stop walking under ladders” after what first appeared to be an evening where he couldn’t buy a goal:

The man himself looked to commend the efforts of his teammates as another all-important three points were added to the tally, one which now stands at 20 after nine games:

Youngsters Neco Williams and Curtis Jones couldn’t hide their excitement on what was an “enjoyable” Premier League outing:

It was a case of keeping up the momentum and thanking the Liverpool faithful for Fabinho, Keita and Jota after a big team performance got the job done:

And there was a touching tribute to the late Ray Clemence from Alisson and Adrian, with the Reds’ No. 1 vowing to continue his legacy between the sticks:

The result and performance against Leicester was a statement from Klopp’s men but they will have little time to sit back and take it in as they are back in action in less than 56 hours when Atalanta arrive at Anfield on Wednesday.

A host of changes are likely to be in the pipeline in a game which could all but see Liverpool secure their place in the Champions League last 16 with a win.