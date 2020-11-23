Liverpool flexed their muscles in the 3-0 win over Leicester on Sunday evening, a victory which heralded yet another record for Diogo Jota at Anfield.

The Reds were in no mood to go along with the pre-match narrative that they were weak and ready for the taking against a Leicester side who started the round of fixtures at the top of the table.

While still forced to count their losses, Jurgen Klopp‘s men showed exactly why they are the reigning champions with three headers sealing all three points for Liverpool.

A comical own goal the way of Jonny Evans kick-started the night’s proceedings before Jota and Roberto Firmino got in on the action as the Reds ended the night with a new Anfield record to their name after making it 64 games unbeaten in the league.

The result moved Klopp’s side back to the top of the table alongside Tottenham and here are five key statistics to emerge from the latest victory.

Jota’s Perfect Anfield Start

It’s been an exceptional start to life at Liverpool for Jota, specifically at Anfield having scored five goals in all competitions to date on home soil.

But it was his pinpoint header against the Foxes which etched his name in the club’s record books as he became the first Liverpool player in history to score in each of his first four top-flight games at home.

Talk about home comforts!

His appetite for goals is second to none and the fact he has hit the ground running at his new club has immediately alleviated the previous concerns over the drop off in quality beyond the usual front three.

And while his numbers are certainly impressive, it is also his range of finishing which has caught the eye and that he has a club record to his name so soon is a testament to both his character and ability.

30 to No. 20

And the move to get Jota on the scoresheet was one which is deserving of its own adulation as it was the very definition of a team goal.

While Andy Robertson‘s beautifully whipped cross and the finish from the Portugal international rightly took the plaudits in the immediate aftermath, the intricacy of the move is one which is something to behold.

Opta recorded a total sequence of 30 passes from the start of Liverpool’s build-up play until the ball found its way into the back of Kasper Schmeichel’s net.

It tops the rankings since data was first recorded from season 2006/07 onwards, with the Reds holding onto possession for more than two minutes in a move which started with a throw-in:

30 – Diogo Jota's goal for Liverpool came after a sequence of 30 passes; since Opta have this data available from 2006-07, this is the most in the build-up to any @premierleague goal by the Reds. Silky. pic.twitter.com/SQXNDLRYEG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 22, 2020

All outfield players are involved in the move for Liverpool before Jota’s expert finish in an exquisite show of control and composure from the champions.

Bobby Leapfrogs Fowler

It’s been anything but smooth sailing for Firmino throughout 2020 having battled to find a consistent level of form in what is a relentless schedule.

And the Brazilian looked to be hard done by once more against the Foxes with luck not on his side as just 10 millimetres denied his effort from being notched as a goal after some lovely build-up play in the second half.

But just when it appeared as though he couldn’t buy a goal, he rose the highest to meet James Milner‘s corner late on to land on the scoresheet for the second time this season.

His celebration showed his relief and the unwavering support from his teammates, where his goal not only sealed all three points but also made him the club’s all-time leading goalscorer against Leicester in the Premier League era.

Firmino headed into the fixture with five goals against the Foxes, equal with Robbie Fowler, and now the record is entirely his own – with his six goals coming in a total of 11 appearances.

Robbo at your Service

As consistent servants go, Andy Robertson is right up there with the best of them.

While having played the most minutes of any Liverpool player this season, he continually injects another layer of quality into the side from left-back and was once again instrumental to the team’s success.

And his superb assist for Jota, his third of the season, took his total tally with the Reds to an astonishing 33 across all competitions.

From arriving at the start of 2017/18 with little to no fanfare, Robbo has exceeded any and every expectation and has cemented his place in the top echelon of left-backs in the world.

A status made abundantly clear when you consider he has the most league assists (31) than any other defender in Europe’s top five divisions since he switched Hull for Liverpool:

Since joining Liverpool for £8m at the start of the 2017-18 season, Andy Robertson has provided more league assists (31) than any other defender in Europe's top five divisions. Define: bargain. ? pic.twitter.com/ZMo4wLHxgN — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 22, 2020

Trent Alexander-Arnold will no doubt be eager to turn that record in his favour as he sits just three behind his full-back partner on 28 in what will only prove healthy competition for the Reds moving forward once more.

Gini Leads the 200 Pack

It was a memorable evening for Gini Wijnaldum in more way than one as he celebrated his 200th Liverpool appearance in all competitions and his 150th for the Reds in the Premier League with an emphatic victory.

The Dutchman played the full 90 minutes and was quietly influential in the No. 6 role as he ended the night on a winning note, as he so often does.

So much so that he now holds the record for the most wins in his first 200 competitive appearances for the Reds with 133, ahead of the likes of Alan Kennedy (131), Gary Gillespie (126), Steve McMahon (123) and Ian Rush (122):

Most wins in first 2??0??0?? competitive appearances… 133: @GWijnaldum

131: Alan Kennedy

126: Gary Gillespie

123: Steve McMahon

122: Ian Rush pic.twitter.com/Y2Wvd4Jwgs — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 23, 2020

Underappreciated at times due to the nature of his role, Wijnaldum has proved a significant cog in the machine that is Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds but with a contract extension still not in sight it could be the start of the end.

But he will forever be etched into his history for a multitude of reasons, including being a member of the side who set a new Anfield unbeaten run in the league with 64 games.

Wijnaldum himself has only tasted defeat twice at Anfield in the Premier League as a Red since he arrived at the start of the 2016/17 season. Talk about dominance.