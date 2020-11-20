Liverpool are preparing for a game against Leicester amid a backdrop of transfer interest, injury issues and Jurgen Klopp explaining what makes him so good.

Klopp’s big secret: Other people

It’s not a surprise by now to hear Jurgen Klopp crediting many other people for the successes he has helped bring to Liverpool.

The boss has always been vocal about the enormous role his staff have played in winning titles recently and in a chat with Jamie Redknapp for Mail Online, he specifically stated that they were a huge part of Klopp himself being seen as a “great manager”.

“Because I have managed to bring really good people together. I like to listen. I like to be interested. I am quite good to then let them grow. That does not make me a great manager but it made me the manager I am today.

“I’m good at a few things but in all the other things, the men and women who work with me are much better and I’m smart enough to take their advice.

“Three clubs in my life: Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool. The Mainz players were maybe not that famous, but it was an incredible group. I was not the reason for it, but I did not disturb it. At Dortmund, the boys were flying. It was not because of me. Maybe the timing was right.

“And here at Liverpool, how could I make Hendo, Milly, Van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino — all of my guys — better people? I cannot do that. I let them be good people…and I kick their butt when they don’t run enough.”

He certainly listens and kicks ass well, then!

Gini wanted by European challengers

Liverpool are right at the top table of European football now and have been for three seasons or so. As such, it’s natural that when there’s the chance that a player might leave, other massive clubs see it as an opportunity to inject quality into their side from a direct rival – rather like the Reds did with Thiago, perhaps.

So with Gini Wijnaldum in the last months of his contract and heavily linked with Barcelona over the summer, perhaps it isn’t a surprise to see rumours start up again – though not with the Camp Nou club this time.

Reports out of Spain and Italy sugges that Real Madrid and Inter Milan are the sides now pushing to land our No. 5, who is playing a critical role again this season.

Barca are still keen but can only afford him on a free in the summer – the other two might make a move in January.

It seems unlikely the Reds will sanction an exit unless the injury situation clears up enormously in the next couple of months.

Looking to Leicester

Finally we can get back to talking about, and looking forward to, the match – Liverpool’s matches!

Quickfire LFC news

The new training centre at Kirkby has had a few teething issues and challenges laid down already (TIA)

Alisson will wear a green warm-up shirt in tribute to Ray Clemence ahead of the Leicester game on Sunday (LFC)

Klopp says winning the title this season would be an even bigger achievement than last year (TIA)

And Egypt say they won’t call up Salah for the Olympics without the Reds’ consent (Goal)

Around the Prem

Brendan Rodgers is delighted for Reds fans and to have played his own part in the Liverpool success story (TIA)

Pep Guardiola says he wants Messi to end his career at Barcelona, to which we all nod knowingly and say “of course you do” (BBC)

Man United are in a three-way fight with Real and PSG to sign Eduardo Camavinga, so it’s a good job they have a manager with the star pulling power to sway the midfielder’s decision. Oh (Marca)

And the FA are concerned former players might not have the relevant “financial and business experience” – so perhaps they might apply that same logic in future toward the morons coming up with football-related decisions who have absolutely no insight into the sport? Thanks (BBC)

Stupid rumour of the day

“Big six express interest in Sergio Ramos”, claims 90 Mins.

Please file any Liverpool ‘interest’ in this monstrosity of a centre-back under “lies”, “stupid” or “fake news” as you prefer. Or something harsher, and thus more accurate.

Tweet of the day

Throwback to when Stevie was brutally honest…and brilliantly correct.

The greatest midfielder of his generation. Could of played anywhere and won multiple titles but chose to stay with Liverpool! pic.twitter.com/JG8emFmJ3H — Every Other Saturday (@EOS_LFC) November 20, 2020

