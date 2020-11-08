It’s the big one as Champions Liverpool battle challengers Man City at the Etihad, looking to strike an early blow in the title race. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Etihad Stadium is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.

Teams

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Torres, Sterling, Jesus

Subs: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Foden, Garcia

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane; Jota

Subs: Adrian, Phillips, Milner, Keita, Jones, Shaqiri, Origi

