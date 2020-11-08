This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Man City vs. Liverpool – Follow the Premier League title clash here

It’s the big one as Champions Liverpool battle challengers Man City at the Etihad, looking to strike an early blow in the title race. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Etihad Stadium is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.

Today’s blog is run by Ben Twelves, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @bm12s and in the comments below.

Teams

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Torres, Sterling, Jesus

Subs: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Foden, Garcia

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane; Jota

Subs: Adrian, Phillips, Milner, Keita, Jones, Shaqiri, Origi

Our coverage updates automatically below:

