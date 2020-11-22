Liverpool 3-0 Leicester: Player Ratings

An irrepressible Liverpool beat Leicester 3-0 on Sunday night, producing a fantastic performance to further outline their Premier League title credentials.

Liverpool 3-0 Leicester

Premier League (9), Anfield

November 21, 2020

Goals: Evans OG 21′, Jota 41′, Firmino 86′

Alisson (out of 10) – 7

On a night when tributes were paid to Liverpool great Ray Clemence, the Reds’ current goalkeeping hero was impressive.

For large parts, the Brazilian was generally a spectator, but he did well to palm away Youri Tielemans’ strike.

Alisson impressed with his distribution, too, and was always quick off his line to anticipate Leicester’s counter-attacking approach.

James Milner – 8

Milner was preferred to Neco Williams at right-back, with his vast experience presumably working in his favour.

The veteran was superb at Anfield, threading a number of beautiful passes into dangerous positions, much in the way Trent Alexander-Arnold does.

Defensively, Milner was also secure, considering he had the blistering pace of James Justin and Harvey Barnes to deal with.

Joel Matip – 8

Matip is going to be such a key man this season and he outlined what a high-calibre defender he is, when fit.

Aerially, the Cameroonian was dominant – he could have scored from a header – and his use of the ball was also strong, with one cross-field pass to Andy Robertson standing out.

Please stay fit, Joel.

Fabinho – 8

Fabinho made an extremely welcome return to the starting lineup, slotting in at centre-back alongside Matip.

The 27-year-old is one of the most intelligent players in Liverpool’s squad and his reading of play came in good use against Jamie Vardy.

Everything he did was immaculate, cruising through proceedings.

Andy Robertson – 8 (Man of the Match)

Robertson has been the Reds’ most consistent defender this season and he was excellent again on Sunday evening.

The Scot’s energy levels were admirable and it was his inch-perfect cross that allowed Jota to head home and make it 2-0.

The best left-back in the world and our Man of the Match, even though six or seven players could have taken home the accolade.

Gini Wijnaldum – 7

With both Jordan Henderson and Thiago unavailable, it was Wijnaldum who played the No. 6 role, showing what a versatile footballer he is.

The Dutchman was disciplined in the position, mopping up and keeping things simple, and he allowed Liverpool to completely boss the midfield battle.

Arguably the least noticeable of the Reds’ middle men, but still a strong showing.

Naby Keita – 7

Keita returned from a lengthy injury layoff, in what was a big chance to prove his worth.

The Guinean was putting in a hugely promising display, combining relentless off-ball work with some lovely touches and surges forward, before disaster struck again.

A hamstring injury forced Keita off early in the second half, meaning he could face yet another spell on the sidelines.

Curtis Jones – 8

Jones earned his second league start of the season, taking up one of the more attacking midfield positions in Jurgen Klopp‘s 4-3-3 formation.

The teenager was denied by Kasper Schmeichel from a tight angle early on, but it was the less-heralded aspects of his performance that stood out most.

He defended well, making one key interception in the first half, and he was always quick to use the ball, helping Liverpool find a lovely rhythm.

Diogo Jota – 8

The in-form Jota’s place in the team was guaranteed, considering Mohamed Salah was out, and he was an Anfield hero yet again.

A stinging shot was kept out by Schmeichel, but it wasn’t long before the Portuguese scored, heading home beautifully after timing his run to perfection.

That’s four goals in his first four home league games for Liverpool – no player in the Reds’ top-flight history has achieved that feat before.

Jota looks looks one of the most exciting signings of the Klopp era.

Sadio Mane – 7

Mane started on the left flank, despite Jota also starting, and he was a nightmare for Leicester’s defence, twisting and turning them into submission.

In truth, the 28-year-old was actually outshone by others at Anfield, but that’s not to say he wasn’t still excellent.

Almost scored twice late on, and was still working back doggedly late in the day, helping prevent a Leicester comeback.

Roberto Firmino – 7

Firmino’s form has been wretched of late, but this was an improved outing, without ever being outstanding.

Playing particularly deep, Liverpool’s No. 9 felt more involved than in recent weeks, linking nicely with the likes of Keita and Mane.

He somehow didn’t score in front of the Kop, with the ball millimetres from crossing the line, but he finally got his goal to finish off the scoring.

Substitutes

Neco Williams (on for Keita, 54′) – 7

The youngster looked confident, providing overlapping runs from full-back.

Divock Origi (on for Jota, 89′) – N/A

No time to make an impact.

Takumi Minamino (on for Mane, 89′) – N/A

Same as Origi!

Subs not used: Adrian, Tsimikas, Phillips, Clarkson

Jurgen Klopp – 8

The Liverpool manager had a host of injuries to contend with, but he passed with flying colours.

Rather than feeling sorry for himself, Klopp got a near-perfect performance out of his side, with the defence faultless and the attack vibrant.

That’s now a club-record 64 home league games unbeaten and Klopp is the mastermind behind it all.

Liverpool are still very much the team to beat in this title race.