Liverpool FC unite to spread Christmas joy for local communities in need

The players, partners and staff of Liverpool FC are joining forces to support the local community and spread cheer this Christmas through food parcels, gifts and events.

It’s a magical time of the year which everyone should look forward to, but for many, Christmas can be a tough time and this year it will be compounded by a pandemic which is still hitting communities hard.

And in continuation of their COVID-19 community response, Liverpool have launched ‘Operation Christmas Magic’ to help those in need in the local region throughout the festive period.

The campaign aims to tackle food poverty and social isolation with the assistance of Anfield chefs, the club’s retail stores and Red Neighbours.

Technology will also take centre-stage at a time when social interaction is restricted, with the Jurgen Klopp‘s first-team not missing a beat by turning their annual visit to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital into a virtual one.

It will no doubt continue to spread joy and the hope will be that they can return to in-person visits in 2021.

In their bid to continue tackling food poverty, Anfield chefs will produce 1,000 free meals every week throughout the month of December – a figure which will have seen over 30,000 meals provided since April.

Moreover, LFC’s Red Neighbours team are to donate and deliver 1,5000 Christmas food hampers to residents in Anfield and Kirkby to ensure those in the local community have everything they need to celebrate the day.

And with no child deserving to wake up on Christmas morning without a present to unwrap, the Reds’ retail stores are donating 1,000 gifts to Radio City’s ‘Cash for Kids’ toy appeal.

Fans can also join in with every Liverpool FC store in Liverpool or Chester to have a collection point for new and unwrapped gifts to be donated.

The club’s chief executive officer, Billy Hogan said: “We hope that the thousands of free meals donated throughout December and our first-ever virtual Christmas events will go some way to helping people feel like they’re not alone this Christmas.”

* If you would like to donate to Radio City’s ‘Cash for Kids’ toy appeal, you can do so here.