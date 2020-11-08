MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 8, 2020: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the his side's only goal from a penalty kick during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

“Take that all day”, “Gomez colossal” – Fans react as Liverpool draw 1-1 with Man City

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool drew 1-1 away to Man City on Sunday afternoon, with Mohamed Salah and Gabriel Jesus exchanging goals at the Etihad.

Man City 1-1 Liverpool

Premier League (8), Etihad Stadium
November 8, 2020

Goals: Salah pen 13′; Jesus 31′

The Reds faced their biggest match of the season so far, with City still their strongest title rivals in 2020/21.

Salah fired the champions ahead from the penalty spot, following Kyle Walker’s foul on Sadio Mane, as the visitors started superbly.

City were level thanks to Gabriel Jesus’ excellent solo effort, but Liverpool were let off the hook when Kevin De Bruyne’s penalty flew wide.

The second half was a far more forgettable affair, and in the end, both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola appeared to be content with a point.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the draw on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

Supporters seemed happy with the result…

“Great first half, ran out of puff in the second. Allison excellent. Good to have Matip back”

Jon Elliott on Facebook.

“I’d have taken that this morning.”

Red_Submarine on the forums.

 

There was lots of praise for Gomez and Matip…

“Thought Gomez and Matip both did a good job in keeping their attacks to a minimum.”

philwil on the forums.

 

Trent’s injury is a worry, though…

“Hope Trent is ok!”

VJ Sagaran on Facebook.

 

Liverpool look in a strong position to defend their title…

“With Chelsea, Arsenal and City out of the way we can look forward to picking up more points.”

Benson Aimar on Facebook.

“We’ve had the toughest fixtures so far, with Leicester up next, so a win there puts us top with a decent amount of the toughest games out of the way already.”

ILLOK on the forums.

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next

Liverpool Mishmash Poster

The perfect gift for any Liverpool fan, the ‘Liverpool Mishmash’ poster tells the glorious history of the Reds through hundreds of illustrations.

SHOP NOW FOR CHRISTMAS
henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments