Liverpool FC Women take on Everton in the League Cup this evening, with all the action from the Merseyside derby at Walton Hall Park available to watch live here.

* Video courtesy of LFCTV, kickoff at 7pm (GMT).

Vicky Jepson’s Reds take on their city rivals in the group stage of the Women’s League Cup, looking to respond to a 3-0 loss to Man City last time out in the competition.

A 3-1 victory over Man United kicked off the Women’s League Cup for Liverpool, and three points tonight could help secure progress to the knockout round.

It has been a mixed season for Jepson’s side so far, having endured relegation to the Championship on a points-per-game decision at the end of last term, but they currently sit third in the second tier with four wins, three draws and a loss.

With Rinsola Babajide rewarded with her second callup to the England squad this month, the 22-year-old will be looking to play a key role in the derby.

LFCTV’s coverage of the clash begins at 6.30pm, with kickoff at Walton Hall Park – in the Liverpool Soccer Centre – coming at 7pm.