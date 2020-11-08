It’s a trip to the Etihad for Liverpool today as they meet Man City in their latest Premier League fixture. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.

The two clubs have dominated the English football landscape in recent years and another battle will take place today, a day where Jurgen Klopp‘s men can continue to sit at the top of the table with a victory.

Liverpool bounce into the match off the back of a thumping 5-0 win at Atalanta which extended their winning streak to five across all competitions.

And now they are on the hunt for their sixth in the league against Pep Guardiola’s side, at a ground they have not emerged as victors from in the top-flight since 2015.

Klopp has been boosted by the return to fitness of Joel Matip and Naby Keita, and all eyes will be on his teamsheet come an hour before kick-off with Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota both vying for a place in the starting XI.

It’s another test for Liverpool and should they pass with a win they will extend their lead over City, who have a game in hand, to eight points – so will they do it?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (GMT)—or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 3.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 7.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Man City vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with NOW TV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Man City vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league clash on the following channels worldwide:

