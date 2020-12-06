Liverpool were unplayable in their 4-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday night, with supporters overjoyed with the result and display.

Liverpool 4-0 Wolves

Premier League (11), Anfield

December 6, 2020

Goals: Salah 24′, Wijnaldum 58′, Matip 67′, Semedo OG 78′

Jurgen Klopp‘s men took on a well-drilled Wolves team, as 2,000 supporters were allowed back into Anfield for the first time since March.

Liverpool took the lead midway through the first half, with Mohamed Salah capitalising on Conor Coady’s error and finishing with aplomb.

Wolves thought they had a penalty just before half-time, but following a VAR check, Coady was deemed to have gone down under no contact from Sadio Mane.

The Reds were magical in the second half, as efforts from Gini Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane and a Nelson Semedo own goal saw them destroy their opponents in front of a delighted Kop end.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

A masterful performance was lauded by the masses…

An absolute masterclass this. Really, really special football team. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) December 6, 2020

This has been exceptional against a very handy team. Really controlled for 30 mins so we didn’t give them any chance to break and get a head of steam, then take full control of the game while being clinical in front of goal. What a team this is, no adversity seems to shake us. — Ste Davies (@StevenD1977) December 6, 2020

“Crisis??? What crisis?” – Tas Smith on Facebook.

Jordan Henderson was superb tonight. Two assists and broke play up nicely. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) December 6, 2020

Kelleher again with another save. This kid is something else ???? — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) December 6, 2020

“Comfortable performance from the lads…perfect.” – Always_Tomorrow on the forums.

They make it look so effortless. Like it’s the easiest thing in the world. What a team. I love them — Mike Kearney (@MikeKearney1) December 6, 2020

Endless individuals received huge praise…

Gini Wijnaldum is a machine. This is his 11th successive start for club and country over the past five weeks. No breather for him. He's absolutely relentless. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 6, 2020

Fabinho is an immense footballer. — Red (@TaintlessRed) December 6, 2020

“A special clean sheet for our special Kelleher lad.” – Basera Nyasha on Facebook.

Brilliant performance and we destroyed a very good Wolves side. Good clean sheet as well for Kelleher. Lots of excellent performances from us and a joy to watch! Think the fans made a difference haha! M.O.M for me was Mo Salah ??#LFC — Peter Phill19s ? (@PeterPhillips_) December 6, 2020

• Massive win in front of the fans.

• Clean sheet.

• Joint top of the league.

• Salah again proving he’s so good.

• Wijnaldum is an absolute machine.

• Matip is my hero.

• Class to see @TrentAA back.

• 10/10 performance all round. FC Midtjylland (A), next. — – (@AnfieldRd96) December 6, 2020

“Hendo simply magnificent tonight.” – T.C.B on the forums.

Feels odd to praise the goalkeeper after 4-0 victory but I thought Caoimhin Kelleher was just marvellous tonight. A calming influence who makes big saves and looks so comfortable with the ball at his feet. Deservedly #LFC's second choice now. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) December 6, 2020

The return of fans inside Anfield was a joy…

Fans back at Anfield belting You’ll Never Walk Alone and Klopp celebrating at full time in front of the Kop. It was what we all needed. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 6, 2020

4-0 v Wolves and Klopp doing his treble fist-pump to Kopites back on the Kop at the end – what a night. UP THE CHAMPION REDS #LFC #LIVWOL #PremierLeague — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) December 6, 2020

Crowds slowly returning to Anfield. Players slowly returning to fitness. Team slowly entering top gear, despite half the engine still missing. Exciting times – two very good teams battered in successive PL home games — Paul Tomkins (@paul_tomkins) December 6, 2020

“Favourite part was the rendition of Si Senor! Absolutely brilliant!” – Jon Langton on Facebook.

Klopp unleashing a flurry of fist pumps in front of a triumphant Kop. Been a while….. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 6, 2020

Oh my god, the fist bumps are back — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) December 6, 2020

Fans (almost) back and business as usual. Firmino started the match like he was in the playground, Kelleher so solid once again. Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson all on song. Trent’s cross… silly. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) December 6, 2020

Liverpool are still the team to beat this season…

All our players’ performances were superb tonight. Could not fault any of them tonight. Played like true champions. — Abigail (@rudkin_abigail) December 6, 2020

3pts, clean sheet, fans back in the stadium, champions performance, joint top of the table! Love it! — Nikki Clews (@NikkiClews9) December 6, 2020

“That looked like Champions playing tonight.” – Raven on the forums.

A masterclass from the champions. — Ben (@bm12s) December 6, 2020