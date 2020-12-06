LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 6, 2020: Liverpool players applaud the supporters on the Kop after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“A masterclass from the champions” – Fans react as Liverpool thrash Wolves at Anfield

Liverpool were unplayable in their 4-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday night, with supporters overjoyed with the result and display.

Liverpool 4-0 Wolves

Premier League (11), Anfield
December 6, 2020

Goals: Salah 24′, Wijnaldum 58′, Matip 67′, Semedo OG 78′

Jurgen Klopp‘s men took on a well-drilled Wolves team, as 2,000 supporters were allowed back into Anfield for the first time since March.

Liverpool took the lead midway through the first half, with Mohamed Salah capitalising on Conor Coady’s error and finishing with aplomb.

Wolves thought they had a penalty just before half-time, but following a VAR check, Coady was deemed to have gone down under no contact from Sadio Mane.

The Reds were magical in the second half, as efforts from Gini Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane and a Nelson Semedo own goal saw them destroy their opponents in front of a delighted Kop end.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

A masterful performance was lauded by the masses…

“Crisis??? What crisis?”

Tas Smith on Facebook.

“Comfortable performance from the lads…perfect.”

Always_Tomorrow on the forums.

 

Endless individuals received huge praise…

“A special clean sheet for our special Kelleher lad.”

Basera Nyasha on Facebook.

“Hendo simply magnificent tonight.”

T.C.B on the forums.

 

The return of fans inside Anfield was a joy…

“Favourite part was the rendition of Si Senor! Absolutely brilliant!”

Jon Langton on Facebook.

 

Liverpool are still the team to beat this season…

“That looked like Champions playing tonight.”

Raven on the forums.
