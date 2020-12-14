The weekend was headlined by a sensational goal from Harvey Elliott, but it was largely positive for the rest of Liverpool’s loanees too, including Marko Grujic at Porto.

The Reds rounded off the weekend with a disappointing 1-1 draw at Fulham in the Premier League, heaping even more pressure on Wednesday night’s clash with Tottenham.

Elsewhere, though, Jurgen Klopp and his staff will have been watching intently as Elliott added his third goal of the season on Blackburn’s visit to Norwich on Saturday.

A moment of magic from the 17-year-old saw him drive into the box, escaping the attentions of his marker to nutmeg Norwich defender Grant Hanley and sidefoot home, showing shades of Mohamed Salah in his game.

It came in defeat, of course, with Teemu Pukki striking twice to keep Norwich top of the Championship, but on an individual level Elliott can be heartened.

Harry Wilson and Sheyi Ojo had a less productive afternoon in the south Wales derby, however, with the pair both starting despite concerns over a “bizarre” arm injury for Wilson in the buildup.

Wilson missed a free-kick in the first half, while it was his sloppy pass that led to a counter for Swansea and Jamal Lowe’s second of the game in a 2-0 win, though he was arguably more influential than Ojo, creating three chances for his Cardiff team-mates.

Lower down the leagues, Ben Woodburn made his first start since testing positive for COVID-19 at the end of October as Blackpool were held to a 0-0 draw by his former loan club Oxford United.

Blackpool struck the woodwork on a number of occasions as they remained on top throughout but were unable to find the back of the net, with Woodburn getting into good positions from his No. 10 role in his 71-minute outing.

In Germany, Taiwo Awoniyi was left ruing that “sometimes you just hope for a bit of luck,” after he squandered a big chance in Union Berlin’s shock 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich.

The Nigerian had already drawn a strong save from Manuel Neuer in the first minute when, after Grischa Promel put Union ahead, he surged forward, shaking off his marker for a one-on-one with Germany’s No. 1.

Unfortunately, Awoniyi scuffed his left-footed drive just wide of the post, and later Robert Lewandowksi levelled for Bayern.

The game’s standout moment, though, was an incredible save from Union goalkeeper Andreas Luthe at the death, with the 33-year-old showing why he is still preferred to Loris Karius, who has remained unused since joining on loan from Liverpool in September.

Sunday night saw Grujic make his fifth start of the campaign for Porto, coming in the fourth round of the Taca de Portugal, against a Tondela side managed by former Reds assistant Pako Ayestaran.

Grujic played the full 90 minutes in a 2-1 victory for Porto, as one of six players to keep their place from the 2-0 win at Olympiakos in the Champions League in midweek, with the Serbian hopefully finding his groove now in Portugal.

Kamil Grabara started for AGF Aarhus in their 2-1 win at Horsens, and produced an improved display despite failing to keep a clean sheet, following criticism over a “lack of focus” in recent games.

And finally, Anderson Arroyo made his third consecutive start for Salamanca in their away clash with Unionistas, showing his versatility as he lined up alongside Puma Chavez up front – having also featured at right-back and on the left wing so far.

It was a poor afternoon for Arroyo, however, as he was hooked at the break in a 1-0 loss, with Salamanca supporters questioning his ability at Segunda B level.

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup

Unused: Loris Karius, Adam Lewis, Morgan Boyes