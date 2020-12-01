Jurgen Klopp has made five changes as Liverpool look to book their place in the Champions League‘s last 16 with at least a draw at home to Ajax tonight.

The Reds need a win or a draw to ensure progress to the knockout stages of Europe’s top-tier tournament, in their bid to reclaim the European Cup after relinquishing it earlier this year.

Ajax are the opponents, however, with this Tuesday night clash far from a foregone conclusion – Erik ten Hag’s side have scored 31 goals in their last five league games.

Klopp is, as ever, restricted by injuries as he names his side to take to the pitch at Anfield, with Alisson missing out as a precaution due to yet another muscle injury.

Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal ahead of Adrian, with the Irishman lining up behind Neco Williams, Fabinho, Joel Matip and Andy Robertson in defence.

In midfield, Jordan Henderson is set to take up the No. 6 role, supported by Gini Wijnaldum and Curtis Jones.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota assume their places in attack.

With an increased squad permitted in the Champions League, youngsters Jake Cain and Leighton Clarkson are among those named on the substitutes’ bench.

They are joined by the likes of Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

Liverpool: Kelleher; N.Williams, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Mane, Jota

Substitutes: Adrian, Jaros, R.Williams, Tsimikas, Cain, Clarkson, Minamino, Origi, Firmino

Ajax: Onana; Mazraoui, Schuurs, Blind, Tagliafico; Klaasen, Gravenberch, Alvarez; Neres, Antony, Tadic

Substitutes: Stekelenburg, Scherpen, Ekkelenkamp, Klaiber, Timber, Labyad, Martinez, Promes, Traore, Huntelaar