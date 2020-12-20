Every player shone in Liverpool’s stunning 7-0 victory at Crystal Palace, but two-goal hero Roberto Firmino arguably stood out the most.

Jurgen Klopp‘s champions headed to south London on Saturday, in what had the potential to be a testing afternoon.

Takumi Minamino put the Reds ahead in no time at all, however, burying a finish to give the visitors the ideal start to proceedings.

Sadio Mane and Firmino also found the net in a ruthless first-half showing, outlining their world-class ability in front of goal.

Jordan Henderson‘s curler was added to by another lovely goal from Firmino, as well as a brilliant, quick-fire brace from Mohamed Salah.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, the Independent, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

Firmino (9.1) was the clear winner in the average ratings, following a virtuoso performance from the Brazilian.

Liverpool’s No. 9 looks back to his best, not only getting two goals and an assist, but proving so fluent in his all-round game.

TIA’s Joanna Durkan gave Firmino the Man of the Match award, saying he was “a constant thorn” in Palace’s side, also hailing a “sumptuous dinked finish.”

Ian Doyle of the Echo felt the 29-year-old was “hugely impressive” at Selhurst Park, ending a memorable week for him on a personal level.

Henderson (8.5) was next up, producing an almost-perfect display and scoring spectacularly in the second half.

The Independent‘s Andrew Gamble wrote that the Liverpool skipper “dominated the midfield” throughout, in “one of his best performances of the season.”

Third place was shared by Andy Robertson (8.4) and Mane (8.4), both of whom were magnificent all afternoon.

Robertson “proved his weight in gold,” according to Durkan, with FotMob noting that the Scot made 11 recoveries and notched yet another assist.

Meanwhile, Doyle lauded Mane’s “brilliant turn and finish” for Liverpool’s second goal, even adding that he “could have had more.”

Liverpool now have a welcome eight-day break, with the players able to refresh before hosting West Brom on December 27.