LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 17, 2020: Liverpool’s Diogo Jota during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 237th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Diogo Jota OUT vs. Fulham with knee injury, Liverpool await tests on severity

Diogo Jota will take no part in Liverpool’s clash with Fulham on Sunday after sustaining a knee injury in midweek, with the Reds continuing to conduct tests as to the severity.

The 24-year-old was said to have picked up a “knock” during the 1-1 draw with Midtjylland in midweek which left him in doubt for the Premier League fixture.

But fears are now that the Reds could be without yet another senior figure for an extended period as another knee injury has hit Jurgen Klopp‘s ranks.

As per the Times‘ Paul Joyce, Liverpool are waiting for the problem to “settle down” before they can ascertain the seriousness of the issue, leaving a giant question mark on how long he will be unavailable for.

The No. 20 was one of the more senior faces in the Reds’ clash in Denmark, playing 87 minutes, in what was a dead-rubber affair with progression to the last 16 of the Champions League already secured.

And it has come at a cost as he now joins a seemingly never-ending injury list, with Kostas Tsimikas also proving to be a casualty of what was a physical contest.

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 28, 2020: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the AMEX Stadium. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by Propaganda)

Jota has, of course, been in fine form since switching the Molineux for Anfield in the summer having notched nine goals in 17 appearances.

He has exceeded all expectations and has added much-needed depth in attack beyond the long-standing trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

And it is yet another blow to Klopp and co. with this the fourth knee injury in a punishing season following on from Virgil van Dijk, Thiago and Joe Gomez – and the hope will be that the issue is not long-term.

