Liverpool were unplayable away to Crystal Palace on Saturday, cruising to an incredible 7-0 win and building a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool

Premier League, Selhurst Park

December 19, 2020

Goals: Minamino 3′, Mane 35′, Firmino 44′ 67′, Henderson 52′, Salah 81′ 84′

The Reds were back in action swiftly after having seen off Tottenham in dramatic fashion at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

They made the perfect start, too, as Takumi Minamino made the most of his inclusion, finishing well from close range in just the second minute.

Palace enjoyed a spell on top, missing a couple of good opportunities, and Sadio Mane punished them with a ruthless effort.

Roberto Firmino added a third just before half-time, starting and ending a beautiful move that also included Andy Robertson.

It was 4-0 early in the second half, as captain Jordan Henderson curled a beauty into the corner, following good work from Naby Keita and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Firmino got his second of the day and substitute Mohamed Salah got in on the act twice, completing the scoring as Liverpool produced a finishing masterclass in south London.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

Supporters basked in the glory of a superb Reds performance…

The potency of this performance and scale of quality of the goals – touch, turns, intelligence, technique, perfect passes, ruthlessness – has been insane from Liverpool. Unstoppable. Crystal Palace haven't even done much wrong. The champions just getting it right. To the extreme — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) December 19, 2020

Games at 12:30 on a Saturday can make or break your weekend. Thankfully Liverpool have sorted us right out. — – (@AnfieldRd96) December 19, 2020

Imagine being everyone else in this league checking that result ? — Craig Hannan (@C_Hannan7) December 19, 2020

Seven goals, three points, and top of the Premier League at Christmas – it doesn’t get much better than that. It’s been a monumental effort from #LFC to get in this position despite the injuries and, with so many good players now returning, who’s going to stop them? — David Lynch (@dmlynch) December 19, 2020

“Absolutely magnificent performance lads! All the goals were brilliant! Unreal finishing! Happy Xmas Reds.” – Nabhan Hashim Shiraz on Facebook.

The quality of finishing today has been some of the best, if not the best I’ve ever seen in a Premier League game. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) December 19, 2020

“Wow! No further words do justice.” – Draexnael on the forums.

What a performance! Fair to say @BBCMOTD is getting watched tonight. — Dan Wilcox (@LfcDan) December 19, 2020

Unbelievable — Andy LFCDT ???? (@AYPrivateEye) December 19, 2020

There’s a feeling that the Man of the Match Firmino is back…

FUN BOBBY IS BACK! — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) December 19, 2020

“Gentlemen, the Bobby Dazzler has come back.” – PeachesEnRegalia on the forums.

Reds bossing it on the road just in time for Christmas. Bobby's first reminded me of McDermott's against Spurs in 78. His second a classic Dalglish dink. Klopp's Reds reminiscent of the greatest Liverpool teams. What a statement win — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) December 19, 2020

Numerous other individuals were praised, too…

Running out of words for Andy Robertson. Such a consistently brilliant performer for Liverpool. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 19, 2020

Keita really picked up second half thought he was great after a quiet first half — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) December 19, 2020

Roberto Firmino was at his absolute best. Mo Salah's goalscoring record is mindblowing. Jordan Henderson ran the show in midfield again. Takumi Minamino didn't look one bit out of depth & got his goal. Curtis Jones had the best sideline reaction ever. Very good day for #LFC — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) December 19, 2020

“Thrilled for Minamino, looked good most of the game.” – Adam McAllister on Facebook.

Robertson greatest PL LB of all time — ?? (@TheImmortalKop) December 19, 2020

My MOTM and most consistent player is also the most dependable every single game… Jordan Henderson you got my vote? — BigDreamsCameTrue (@Hendo_hero) December 16, 2020

“Hendo – game reading, stamina to get where he’s needed, directing everyone else on where they need to be. Just perfect.” – Colossal_centre_back on the forums.

Fabinho really went into CB because we had no other options and literally turned into the best CB in the league. — – (@AnfieldRd96) December 19, 2020

Liverpool are the team to beat once again, and key players are yet to come back…

This is Liverpool at their most vulnerable; like they had to have two keepers on the bench. And yet, they wallop a good team 7-0 away from home and it’s not like they were good for the entire 90. Oh, and Thiago is due back soon. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) December 19, 2020

I just remembered Thiago is about to come back from injury as well ??????????????????????????????????????? — Paul Cope (@paul7cope) December 19, 2020

“How good will this team get, with Ox back, and Thiago in January.” – Godfrey Cameron on Facebook.

This win more than erases that shock -5 goal difference from the Aston Villa result. Top goalscorers and goal difference in the league. But most importantly still top of the league! — Red (@TaintlessRed) December 19, 2020

“Lib’pool top of the league.” – Alright_Now on the forums.

Liverpool saying absolute tara to the rest of the league there — John Gibbons (@johngibbonsblog) December 19, 2020

