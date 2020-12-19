LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 19, 2020: Liverpool's Sadio Mané (R) celebrates with team-mate Roberto Firmino after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Doesn’t get much better than that!” – Fans react as Liverpool obliterate Crystal Palace

Liverpool were unplayable away to Crystal Palace on Saturday, cruising to an incredible 7-0 win and building a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool

Premier League, Selhurst Park
December 19, 2020

Goals: Minamino 3′, Mane 35′, Firmino 44′ 67′, Henderson 52′, Salah 81′ 84′

The Reds were back in action swiftly after having seen off Tottenham in dramatic fashion at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

They made the perfect start, too, as Takumi Minamino made the most of his inclusion, finishing well from close range in just the second minute.

Palace enjoyed a spell on top, missing a couple of good opportunities, and Sadio Mane punished them with a ruthless effort.

Roberto Firmino added a third just before half-time, starting and ending a beautiful move that also included Andy Robertson.

It was 4-0 early in the second half, as captain Jordan Henderson curled a beauty into the corner, following good work from Naby Keita and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Firmino got his second of the day and substitute Mohamed Salah got in on the act twice, completing the scoring as Liverpool produced a finishing masterclass in south London.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

Supporters basked in the glory of a superb Reds performance…

“Absolutely magnificent performance lads! All the goals were brilliant! Unreal finishing! Happy Xmas Reds.”

Nabhan Hashim Shiraz on Facebook.

“Wow! No further words do justice.”

Draexnael on the forums.

 

There’s a feeling that the Man of the Match Firmino is back…

“Gentlemen, the Bobby Dazzler has come back.”

PeachesEnRegalia on the forums.

 

Numerous other individuals were praised, too…

“Thrilled for Minamino, looked good most of the game.”

Adam McAllister on Facebook.

“Hendo – game reading, stamina to get where he’s needed, directing everyone else on where they need to be. Just perfect.”

Colossal_centre_back on the forums.

 

Liverpool are the team to beat once again, and key players are yet to come back…

“How good will this team get, with Ox back, and Thiago in January.”

Godfrey Cameron on Facebook.

“Lib’pool top of the league.”

Alright_Now on the forums.

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.
