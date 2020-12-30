Joel Matip out for ‘three weeks’ with adductor injury

Liverpool expect to be without Joel Matip for up to three weeks after sustaining an adductor injury in the draw against West Brom on Sunday.

The 29-year-old was hit with yet another injury setback after pulling up with an adductor strain just before the hour mark at Anfield against the Baggies.

It is yet another blow for Jurgen Klopp and co. after having only just started to welcome back a number of key faces, with the Reds seemingly having to continue to have to trade one healthy player for another injury.

Matip was withdrawn with 60 minutes on the clock and after the game, the manager conceded that it didn’t sound “too good” and would await the results of a scan on Monday.

And Klopp has now revealed that Matip will be out of action for three weeks, meaning he will face a race to be fit for the visit of Man United in mid-January.

However, we have often seen Matip sidelined for longer than the original prognosis, so it wouldn’t be a complete surprise if he is out for longer than three weeks.

It’s the latest in a long line of injuries which has besieged Matip’s time with the club, with this the fourth time this season alone that he has been an enforced absentee.

Despite the eight-day break afforded to the Reds before West Brom‘s visit, Matip managed to put together just 150 minutes of action before breaking down once more with his season appearance tally sitting at 10.

It once again leaves Fabinho as the sole senior option in the heart of the defence, with Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips providing cover alongside other creative options in Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum.

With the January window only days away, the hope is Liverpool dip into the market to solve the issue but reports continue to distance them from making a much-needed move.