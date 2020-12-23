Jordan Henderson will mark his 10th year at Liverpool next summer, a decade which has presented both its challenges and triumphs and the captain is looking forward to many more years at Anfield.

It has been far from a straightforward journey for Henderson at Liverpool after arriving as a fresh-faced 20-year-old in 2011.

He faced a lot of criticism in his early days before rising from the ashes and proving all those who doubted him wrong to lead Liverpool to the European Cup and Premier League title.

Henderson has etched his name into the club’s history books and has earned a special place in the hearts of the Liverpool faithful after over nine years and 380 appearances, to date, for the Reds.

It’s a journey which the captain looks back on fondly having made him the player he is today, but, as ever, his focus remains on what is still to come.

“I think there’s been a lot of ups and downs, as there are in any career I suppose,” the skipper stated,” Henderson told Premier League Productions.

“But I’ve enjoyed every minute of it so far. The experience that I’ve had, the journey that I’ve been on over the last 10 years, has been incredible.

“So I’m very grateful and very honoured to be part of this football club and I just hope I can continue to do that for many years to come – and hopefully there’s many more success stories in the near future.”

The hope will, of course, be that success is just around the corner once more with title No. 20 – one which would come off the back of a year like no other.

The 30-year wait for a league title finally came to an end in the summer but could not be celebrated as many had hoped due to the pandemic, and the world climate was one which made it clear that there are more important things in life than football.

And Henderson’s wish for the near future is one which will be shared by many after an unprecedented 2020.

“It has been quite a year, it’s been a rollercoaster,” Henderson added.

“Especially for us, I think the high of winning the Premier League and something that you’ve dreamt of your whole career, to do that is an amazing achievement.

“But also, you understand football, there’s more important things than football in life and a lot of people have suffered in 2020 with the pandemic.

“So that has been different and it has been difficult for a lot of people, whether that’s been directly or indirectly, I’m sure a lot of people have suffered in that sense.

“I understand what’s going on in the outside world and there’s a lot bigger things happening so it has been a difficult year for everyone and I just hope 2021, which is just around the corner, brings more happy memories for more people and normality can come back in some sense.”