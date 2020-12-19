Jordan Henderson believes a victory of the calibre of Liverpool’s 7-0 win at Crystal Palace “was coming” due to the quality of their performances in recent weeks.

While three points at Selhurst Park could be expected of the Reds, few if any would have predicted a hammering to the extent of that seen on Saturday afternoon.

Henderson was one of five different goalscorers on the day, with Takumi Minamino and Sadio Mane also netting one and both Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah hitting braces, as Liverpool moved six points clear at the top.

Having only won five of their previous 10 games, it was a statement victory for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, and his captain insists “it was coming.”

“It was coming, I felt, because over the last few games we’ve had some chances and we haven’t taken them and it’s cost us at times,” Henderson told BT Sport.

“But today we managed to finish our chances, which is always important in football.”

As the midfielder continued his assessment, he rightly acknowledged that despite the result, the league leaders were “sloppy at times.”

“We were ruthless today, we took our chances which is always important, dominated the game for large periods,” Henderson added.

“I still thought we were a bit sloppy at times, but overall, I’ve got to say we’re delighted with the performance, the result, because we know how difficult it is to come here.

“They’re a good team who make it difficult, so to finish this week off with a win after midweek is important, and we managed to do that.”

Asked if it was the best performance of the season so far for Liverpool, though, Henderson was not totally convinced, as he stressed the importance of “keeping the momentum going.”

“In certain ways, but we don’t just look at the scoreline – I know it’s a big scoreline, but we look at the overall performance,” he explained.

“I thought midweek we were very good, and again we were good today.

“So we’ve just got to keep the momentum going, keep focused, keep working hard and keep going, because over Christmas it’s a difficult period for everyone.

“We just need to keep going and picking up the wins.”

The No. 14 was questioned on his favourite goal of the afternoon, and picked out Salah’s second as the standout finish, while reiterating that “it was coming” for Liverpool.

“The fourth, definitely,” he joked, having made it 4-0 himself.

“They’re all good finishes. Mo, the last one, was a fantastic finish, but all good finishes.

“Like I say, I thought it was coming because over the last few weeks we haven’t been as ruthless in front of goal as we would have liked.”