Liverpool are on the road again and travel to the capital to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Craven Cottage is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Andre Marriner.

Teams

Fulham: Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson; Anguissa, Lemina, Loftus-Cheek; Decordova-Reid, Lookman, Cavaleiro

Subs: Rodak, Bryan, Reim, Reed, Cairney, Kebano, Kamara

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Phillips, N.Williams, Cain, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi

