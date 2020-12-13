LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 13, 2020: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Fulham vs. Liverpool – Follow the Premier League clash here

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are on the road again and travel to the capital to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Craven Cottage is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Andre Marriner.

Today’s blog is run by Ben Twelves, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @bm12s & in the comments below.

Teams

Fulham: Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson; Anguissa, Lemina, Loftus-Cheek; Decordova-Reid, Lookman, Cavaleiro

Subs: Rodak, Bryan, Reim, Reed, Cairney, Kebano, Kamara

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Phillips, N.Williams, Cain, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi

🎁 Looking for a Liverpool themed Christmas present? Order the Liverpool Mishmash poster — the glorious history of the Reds told in hundreds of stunning illustrations.

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments