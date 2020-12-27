The Reds will be looking to increase their points gap at the top of the Premier League to five points as they welcome West Brom to Anfield. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Kevin Friend.

Chris Williams is running this afternoon's blog

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, N. Williams, R. Williams, Phillips, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi

West Brom: Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, O’Shea, Gibbs; Sawyers; Phillips, Robinson, Gallagher, Diangana; Grant

Subs: Button, Pereira, Grosicki, Austin, Harper, Krovinovic, Ivanovic, Edwards, Peltier

Our coverage updates automatically below: