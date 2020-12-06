Liverpool host Wolves in the Premier League this evening, as supporters make a very welcome return to Anfield. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 7.15pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.
Teams
Liverpool: Kelleher; N.Williams, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Mane, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Keita, Minamino, Jota
Wolves: Patricio; Boly, Coady, Dendoncker; Semedo, Moutinho, Neves, Marcal; Traore, Neto, Podence
Subs: Ruddy, Saiss, Kilman, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Vitinha, Silva
