Liverpool are claimed to have made an approach for Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer, via intermediaries, with the Serie A club weighing up possible replacements.

The Reds’ clear, overriding priority in the January transfer window is to bring in reinforcement at centre-back, following injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Jurgen Klopp has expressed faith in both Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips, while Fabinho has produced world-class form as a stand-in, but if Liverpool are to go into the market, it will be to add numbers to their defensive ranks.

Bremer is a player who has already been touted as among the club’s targets, with The Athletic’s Caoimh O’Neill and Simon Hughes reporting as much in November.

He, along with Schalke’s Ozan Kabak and RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano were mentioned as possible signings for Liverpool, with the latter “top of their wanted list.”

A move for Upamecano would be made more complicated due to the upcoming clashes with Leipzig in the Champions League last 16, with it unlikely the Bundesliga side would wish to strengthen a direct rival mid-season.

This could present Bremer as a more attainable target, therefore, and Italian journalist Matteo Pedrosi, writing for Correire Granata, claims that Liverpool have already made an approach.

Pedrosi suggests this came earlier in December, with both the Reds and Everton sounding out a possible move through intermediaries, with the centre-back then subject of a “mysterious exclusion” from two high-profile games for Torino.

Liverpool are said to be “above all” when it comes to their advances, with there being “some insistence” in their approach due to the current injury situation.

Torino have reportedly identified Flamengo teenager Natan as a potential replacement if Bremer were to leave, though there is doubt over whether they would be able to sign the 19-year-old.

Bremer is a 23-year-old Brazilian who arrived in Turin from Atletico Mineiro in 2018, with the deal worth around £5 million, going on to make 54 appearances for the Italian club so far, scoring six goals and laying on three assists.

His experience in Serie A may smooth the transition to life in the Premier League if he were to join Liverpool, and a partnership with countryman Fabinho could also ensure a fast start.

Whether Pedrosi is to be believed, however, remains to be seen, and it could well be that the Reds simply enquired as to Bremer’s availability – as they will be a number of players as the search for a centre-back continues.