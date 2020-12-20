The agent of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma has named Liverpool among six sides to hold “significant interest” in his client, amid rumours of a possible move to Anfield.

Bissouma has been touted as a target for the Reds in recent weeks, as the club continue to be linked with midfielders due to Gini Wijnaldum‘s contract situation.

Though Wijnaldum is one of the most important players in Jurgen Klopp‘s squad, the Dutchman is currently expected to depart on a free transfer at the end of the season, unless either party makes a U-turn.

Wijnaldum’s key role at Liverpool will require a replacement, despite Klopp’s options outside of his first-choice starters including Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and now Takumi Minamino.

ESPN‘s Julien Laurens claimed earlier this week that Bissouma was being “closely followed” by Michael Edwards, while Man United, Monaco and two La Liga clubs are also “keeping tabs.”

Now, journalist Jonathan Shrager claims to have contacted Bissouma’s agent, Michael N’Cho, who told him there is “significant interest” in his client from those five clubs as well as Arsenal.

Laurens predicted that the 24-year-old Mali international would be valued at around £30 million, which would likely not be out of the club’s price range.

There are clear similarities between Bissouma and Wijnaldum, though the latter, at six years the Brighton midfielder’s senior, is currently the more accomplished, top-level option.

Age appears to be one of the sticking points as Liverpool find themselves at an impasse with their No. 5, as it is not typical for Fenway Sports Group to offer long-term contracts to players over the age of 30.

Bissouma could therefore arrive as a younger, malleable replacement for Wijnaldum, who like the Netherlands international upon his switch in 2016 boasts Premier League experience prior to a potential move to Merseyside.

These claims should be seen as just that at this stage, of course, but Bissouma is a player worth keeping an eye on over the weeks and months ahead.