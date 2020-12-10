Fabinho and Mohamed Salah caught the eye for Liverpool in their 1-1 draw with Midtjylland, but Divock Origi was ineffective yet again.

The Reds visited the Danish side in their final Group D clash, with first place and qualification to the knockout rounds already secured.

Mohamed Salah became Liverpool’s all-time leading goalscorer in the Champions League with just 55 seconds played, but the hosts’ night peaked there.

Midtjylland were level midway through the second half, with Alexander Scholz firing home from the penalty spot following a foul by Caoimhim Kelleher.

Both teams huffed and puffed for a winner, and Takumi Minamino came closest when his late effort was ruled out because of a handball by Sadio Mane.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, the Mirror, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

Fabinho (7.3) was deemed the best player on the night, as he again looked like a world-class centre-back, rather than an auxiliary one.

The Brazilian was immaculate in the first half and Liverpool were far less secure defensively when he was taken off at half-time.

The Echo‘s Theo Squires hailed a “stunning clearance off the line,” bringing back memories of his Ajax heroics earlier in the competition.

Meanwhile, TIA’s Karl Matchett went as far as to call Fabinho “one of the best centre-backs in Europe,” highlighting the form he is currently in.

Salah (7.2) was next in the reckoning, on a proud night for the Egyptian as he broke yet another record for Liverpool.

David Maddock of the Mirror gave him the Man of the Match award, saying he was “always a handful” for Midtjylland’s defenders.

Matchett was “surprised” that Salah played the entire game, but praised his mentality, claiming he “clearly wanted to be out there.”

Caoimhin Kelleher (7.1) was in third place, as the Irishman continues to shine in the absence of the injured Alisson.

Maddock believes the 22-year-old is a “huge bonus for Klopp”, seemingly coming from nowhere and looking a strong option in goal.

In last place by a fair distance was the deeply frustrating Origi (5.4), who failed to have any real impact on the game.

Squires did think it was a “better performance than his recent outings,” but Matchett pointed out that one “dreadful shot wide” was his only moment of note.

Liverpool face struggling Fulham in their next match, making the trip to Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.