Andy Robertson did not hold back in his assessment of Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with West Brom, acknowledging that the Reds “got what we deserved.”

Liverpool arrived at Anfield in the knowledge that a win would move them five points clear at the Premier League summit, with 19th placed West Brom the visitors.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side started with the right intent and carved out spaces and opportunities to edge ahead thanks to Sadio Mane, only to fall away after the break as Sam Allardyce made good of his promise to “frustrate.”

Possession may have been well and truly in the favour of the home side but the Baggies kept within striking distance throughout and as errors and poor decision making crept in, they pounced.

Semi Ajayi headed home the equaliser and Liverpool could not respond and having only conjured up two shots on target and let their foot off the gas, Robertson was right in his assessment.

“Once you start going slack you get what you deserve. West Brom came here with a game plan and they were happy with 1-0 at half-time,” Robertson told Sky Sports post-match.

“You know when you come up against a Sam Allardyce team that they want to stay in it as long as they can and take the one chance that they get. And they’ve done that.

“They got what they deserved and we got what we deserved.

“First half was good, we dominated the ball, stopped counter-attacks, counter-pressed really good and created a lot of chances.

“And then second half it was as if we didn’t want to do it again. We tried different things which wasn’t working.

“We all went slack and I think every one of us made a mistake in the second half which can happen.

“Go and win the game 1-0, go and keep a clean sheet and go and get the three points. You know, that’s something we’ve got to learn from and like I said, credit to West Brom for the way they played the second half.”

The result is both frustrating and disappointing and the chance to move five points clear went a-begging, and now a swift response is needed at Newcastle on Wednesday evening.