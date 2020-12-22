Layton Stewart leads the goalscoring charts in the Liverpool academy by a wide margin so far this season, while Liam Millar has proved a valuable stalwart as captain.

It has been another season of change for the young Reds so far, with new managers in place as Barry Lewtas leads the under-23s and Marc Bridge-Wilkinson takes charge of the under-18s.

As is often the case, the U18s have enjoyed more success on the pitch, with the U23s’ results tempered by the overriding positive that many of their number have been called into action for the first team instead.

The likes of Rhys Williams, Caoimhin Kelleher, Billy Koumetio and Leighton Clarkson have played for both the senior and youth sides this season, while Jake Cain, Vitezslav Jaros, Sepp van den Berg have been involved in the matchday squad.

This time last year it was Curtis Jones who led the way at youth level, with 13 goals and nine assists coming in a period that saw him catch Jurgen Klopp‘s eye.

But who has stood out among Liverpool’s academy ranks this season? Here, we take a look at the campaign so far in numbers.

Liverpool U23s & U21s

Games Played: 14

Wins: 5

Draws: 1

Losses: 8

Goals Scored: 26

Goals Conceded: 35

Clean Sheets: 3

Premier League 2: 6th in Division 1

EFL Trophy: Knocked out, 4th in Northern Group D

Most Starts: Liam Millar (14)

Most Sub Apps: Fidel O’Rourke (10)

Top Scorer: Liam Millar (5)

Most Assists: Liam Millar, Jake Cain (4)

Most Clean Sheets: Caoimhin Kelleher (3)

Liverpool U18s

Games Played: 12

Wins: 9

Draws: 0

Losses: 3

Goals Scored: 40

Goals Conceded: 15

Clean Sheets: 4

U18 Premier League: 2nd in North Division

Most Starts: Jarell Quansah, Max Woltman (11)

Most Sub Apps: Mateusz Musialowski (5)

Top Scorer: Layton Stewart (13)

Most Assists: Dominic Corness (8)

Most Clean Sheets: Jakub Ojrzynski (3)

Overall

Most Apps: Liam Millar (14), Luis Longstaff, Tom Clayton, Remi Savage (13)

Most Starts: Liam Millar (14), Luis Longstaff, Tom Clayton (13)

Most Sub Apps: Fidel O’Rourke (10), Abdi Sharif (6), Elijah Dixon-Bonner (5)

Top Scorers: Layton Stewart (13), Liam Millar, Tyler Morton (5)

Most Assists: Dominic Corness (8), Jake Cain, Jack Bearne (4)

Most Clean Sheets: Caoimhin Kelleher, Jakub Ojrzynski (3), Marcelo Pitaluga (1)