Thiago is continuing his rehabilitation from a knee injury and is hopeful of training with his Liverpool teammates once more before the end of 2020.

The Spaniard caused a wave of excitement to flood through the fanbase on Thursday after images of him training outdoors and in the gym at Kirkby surfaced after two months on the sidelines.

Thiago has been absent from the team since the Merseyside derby in October with a knee injury, one which has required time and patience to reach the point where a comeback is within sight.

Despite playing just 135 minutes for the Reds since his switch from Bayern Munich, the injection of quality into the side did not go by unnoticed and his return is an eagerly anticipated one.

But with setbacks still possible, Thiago is just taking the process “step by step” having not identified a comeback date, with the initial focus being on a return to team training.

“No, just taking it step by step,” the No. 6 told the club’s official website.

“We always try to [do it] like we have a wall in front of us, saying ‘OK, you have to make a step back before you can advance.’

“Now we think we are in a right mood and looking forward to the end of the year to try to train another time with the team.”

Jurgen Klopp had described the injury last month as one which saw “a massive impact on the knee” and while “nothing was broke or ruptured,” he needed “to go a few further steps” in his recovery.

The manager had outlined a return after the New Year and the latest on Thiago suggests as much and while the Spaniard has used his time out to learn about the club and his teammates, he’s ready to assist on the pitch.

“The team were doing good the last years, it’s not just about this season, it’s about the last years – they were doing an amazing performance not just in the Premier League but also in the Champions League,” Thiago continued.

“The positive part is [the opportunity] to learn more about the club and to learn more about the players from outside the pitch.”