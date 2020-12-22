Gary Neville is of the mind that Trent Alexander-Arnold has the “perfect” example to follow in his bid to take his game to the next level, and he’s only as far as the other side of the pitch.

Since breaking into the first team back in 2016, Trent has catapulted himself to into the top echelon players in his position and at the age of 22 has already notched 150 Liverpool appearances.

A key cog in Jurgen Klopp‘s red machine, Trent has earned admirers near and far, including the legendary Cafu, in addition to his growing collection of team and individual awards.

The sky is the limit for the No. 66 and while he may hit the headlines more often than his full-back partner, it is Andy Robertson who he should be looking to as he makes the next steps in his career for Neville.

With the Liverpool pair both named in a combined 2020 Premier League XI with Jamie Carragher, Neville hailed the “intensity” and “consistency” of the Scot.

Traits which make him a standard-bearer for his younger counterpart as he looks to continue making steps towards the dizzying heights of ultimate success.

“Robertson is an unbelievable player,” Neville said in the Sky Sports studio. “To do what he’s done for the past three-four years up and down the wing at the intensity he plays at, with the quality and, the big thing, consistency.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold is a star. He mesmerises me as a full-back with the things he can do – I never thought a full-back could do those things.

“But if he wants to look anywhere on what to become in the next five years, it’s the left-back that he’s playing with.

“To get as good as him defensively, to be as consistent as him, to be as absolutely intense as him in every minute of every game.

“I think Trent has the perfect person in the team to look at, to actually get him to a level that he can go even better than where he is now, which is some level.”

As a duo, Trent and Robertson are a deadly full-back combination, one underpinned by friendly competition and there’s no doubt Neville’s comments will receive air-time between the two.

Since the start of the 2017/18 season, they have combined for an incredible 73 assists having acted as the creative hub of Klopp’s side, where both possess different strengths.

Robertson is four years Trent’s senior and experienced a different rise to the top, and Neville’s words are ones which accurately reflect the No.26’s place in the hearts of the Liverpool faithful and his long-lasting durability.

That he is used as the example for Trent to follow speaks volumes of Robertson’s talent and drive and the Reds are certainly lucky to be able to call upon two world-class full-backs with room still to grow.