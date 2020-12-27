LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 27, 2020: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino sees his header saved by West Bromwich Albion's goalkeeper Sam Johnstone during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Bromwich Albion FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Video: Watch the goals and highlights from Liverpool 1-1 West Brom

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw at home to West Brom on Sunday, as the Reds fell well below their best on a shoddy day at the office


* Video via Sky Sports; geographic restrictions may apply.

Liverpool 1-1 West Brom

Premier League (15), Anfield
December 27, 2020

Goals: Mane 12′; Ajayi 82′

After an eight-day break after the record 7-0 win at Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp‘s champions were back in Premier League action.

Liverpool were overriding favourites to pick up another three points, as West Brom headed to Merseyside under new manager Sam Allardyce.

It was the former Palace boss who last won in the league as an opposition manager at Anfield, clinching victory with the Eagles way back in April 2017.

Klopp went with arguably his strongest possible current XI, with Curtis Jones starting in midfield at the expense of Naby Keita, who was again absent through injury.

Liverpool completely bossed the game from the moment it kicked off, with possession almost exclusively inside the Baggies’ half.

It didn’t take long for them to take the lead, as Sadio Mane brilliantly fired home from Joel Matip‘s pass, rifling past Sam Johnstone.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 27, 2020: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker looks dejected as West Bromwich Albion score the first equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Bromwich Albion FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The hosts struggled to create much of note for the rest of the first half, though, with Mohamed Salah having a couple of half-chances.

As the minutes ticked by, Liverpool’s performance got increasingly worse, allowing the game to completely drift by in frustrating fashion.

Alisson made one big save from Karlan grant to act as a warning, but the Reds didn’t wake up, and Semi Ajayi equalised with a header that went in off the post.

There was still time for Roberto Firmino to be denied brilliantly by Johnstone in the dying moments, but Klopp’s men deserved no more than a point.

Next up for Liverpool is Wednesday’s trip to Newcastle, with a big response needed at St James’ Park.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments