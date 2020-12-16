A team performance to be admired saw Liverpool move clear at the top of the table with a 2-1 win over Tottenham, with Roberto Firmino popping up with the winner.

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham

Premier League (13), Anfield

December 16, 2020

Goals: Salah 26′, Firmino 90′; Son 33′

It was back to Anfield and with 2,000 fans in attendance as Jurgen Klopp’s side played host to Tottenham in a top of the table clash, one which saw Rhys Williams handed his league debut in Joel Matip’s absence.

The Reds enjoyed the lion’s share of possession throughout the first half, with their intent on and off the ball coming as the perfect response to the showing last time out.

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane had their chances but could only direct their efforts at Hugo Lloris, the same initially went for Mohamed Salah before he benefitted from Curtis Jones’ direct run.

A deflected shot looped into the back of the net to give the Reds a deserved lead and seal the Egyptian’s 18th Anfield league goal in 18 appearances against London sides.

But less than 10 minutes later and Spurs scored against the run of play through Heung-min Son with half-an-hour gone in what was their first meaningful attack of the half, a source of frustration for all of Liverpool’s hard work.

An early scare from Spurs’ Steven Bergwijn set the tone for the early exchanges of the second half as Jose Mourinho’s side gained the ascendancy.

He would later find the upright after getting in behind Liverpool’s defence, with Fabinho, as ever, on hand to clear as the Reds continued to only find the hands of Lloris with their chances.

Wave after wave of attacks came for Klopp’s men but the lack of a cutting edge made it look like they were to settle for yet another draw, only for Firmino to pop up at the death.

A thumping header from a corner landed in the top corner and he wheeled away back towards the Kop in celebration in what was his third goal of the season and the one which took his team three points clear at the top of the table.

Anfield’s league unbeaten run now stands at an astonishing 66 games.