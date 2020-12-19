Jurgen Klopp was in awe of the “finishing boots” his Liverpool side adorned in the 7-0 thrashing at Crystal Palace and is now focused on making the most of the eight-day break.

The Reds were at their ruthless best at Selhurst Park as four different players found the net in a 7-0 thumping to move Liverpool six points clear the top, for the time being at least.

A short turnaround and ghosts of the past made it one to trigger a sense of trepidation, but there was to be no need as Liverpool flexed their muscles in stunning fashion.

It was a day to savour for Klopp and co. as they now head into the Christmas period clear at the Premier League summit and the manager felt Palace were given a taste of what a short turnaround can do.

“Everything was pleasing. Overcoming problems in the first half, top football, top finishing, keeping the ball in the right way,” Klopp said post-match. “The boys did really well.

“It was really difficult to play against us today, I would say. Today, they all wore their finishing boots. That’s the reason for the result.

“It’s a funny season. We lost 7-2 and now we won 7-0, at least we could cancel the goal difference out a little bit.

“I think Crystal Palace felt a little bit how hard it is to play Wednesday night and then Saturday 12.30 immediately. It was tough for us as well.

“I don’t think about being top of the table, I’m just happy we won the game and now have more time to recover than we ever had before this season. We have to use that in a smart way.

“Nobody picked up any injuries. It was a good day.”

The manager also praised the “top game” of Takumi Minamino after he scored his maiden Premier League goal, with his “smile” during and after a welcome sight as his confidence rises.

There was also time spared to dismiss Mohamed Salah‘s interview with AS, where he spoke of his disappointment of not being captain in the Champions League and a potential move.

He simply stated: “I have nothing to say [about the AS interview]. All fine from my side.”

Liverpool now have an eight-day turnaround before they host West Brom, under the new management of Sam Allardyce, on December 27.