Liverpool host West Brom in their final game at Anfield in 2020, with kickoff scheduled for 4.30pm (GMT). Here’s how to watch live on TV around the world.

The Reds won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since October by dispatching Crystal Palace to the tune of 7-0 last time out, following on from their win over Spurs.

The six points were enough to see Liverpool sit at the top of the table on Christmas Day for the third year in a row, and results elsewhere on Boxing Day now present a chance to move five points clear.

West Brom will be the hurdle Jurgen Klopp‘s men will have to overcome to do so, who arrive at Anfield with a new manager after Sam Allardyce was handed the reigns earlier in the month.

He is the last manager to taste defeat in the league at Anfield when with Crystal Palace in 2017, but Liverpool will be intent on extending their unbeaten run to 67 games and ending the year on home soil on a high.

With the city of Liverpool still in Tier 2, 2,000 fans will be allowed through the gates today and here’s hoping they get to witness yet another victory.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (GMT)—or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 3.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 7.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. West Brom is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with Sky GO.

Reds fans can get take advantage of adding Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for £18 per month here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. West Brom is being shown live on NBCSN and Telemundo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. West Brom and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ last home league game in 2020 on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 11, beIN Sports HD 1, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur, RUSH, Optus Sport, Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD, Idman TV, Star Sports Select HD1, Belarus TV, Belarus 5, Play Sports 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Watch ESPN Brasil, GUIGO, ESPN Brasil, Astro Go, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, DAZN, QQ Sports Live, ESPN2 Colombia, Sky HD, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3, Premier Sport, DIGI GO, Viaplay Denmark, Xee, TV3 Sport, V Sport Jalkapallo, Viaplay Finland, V Sport Premium, Free, RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ Sport, Sky Ticket, Cosmote Sport 1 HD, Now Player, 621 Now Premier League 1, 620 Now Premier League TV, Digi Sport 1, SíminnSport, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, Mola TV, mola.tv, Mola TV App, SKY GO Extra, Sport 2, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, Astro SuperSport 3, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Skynet Myanmar, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select, Spark Sport, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium, Premier FOOTBALL, nc+ GO, Canal+ Sport Online, Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV2, Eurosport Romania, Eurosport Player Romania, Okko Sport, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, Maximo 360, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, Viaplay Sweden, True Premier Football HD 2, True Premier Football HD 1, S Sport+, S Sport, Setanta Sports Ukraine, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App, NBCSN

