Liverpool take on Wolves in the Premier League this evening (7.15pm GMT), looking to keep up the pace at the top. Here’s how to watch on TV and online around the world.

The Reds are at Anfield again tonight, but this time will play in front of their own supporters for the first time since March, with 2,000 due to attend.

It is a significant occasion for the club, and for football, as normality edges closer following a nine-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and while it won’t be the same as a packed-out crowd, it is a welcome change.

Tonight provides a fitting fixture, too, as Wolves visit Anfield looking to leapfrog the likes of Everton and West Ham back into seventh after an excellent start to the season.

Having overcome Ajax to book their place in the Champions League last 16 in midweek, this is another opportunity for Liverpool to prove their strength despite injuries.

The match gets underway at 7.15pm (GMT) – or 2.15pm in New York, 11.15am in Los Angeles, 6.15am (Monday) in Sydney, 11.15pm in Dubai and 10.15pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Wolves is being shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Reds fans can get a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime here, so they can also watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham on December 16 and Newcastle vs. Liverpool on December 30.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Wolves and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ first game back in front of fans at Anfield on the following channels worldwide:

