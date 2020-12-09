It’s the final game of Group D for Liverpool where they meet Midtjylland in Denmark in the early 5.55pm (GMT) kickoff. Here’s how to watch live on TV and online around the world.

In an unusual trend for a Jurgen Klopp side in the Champions League, the final group game is one which does not have the weight of progression to the knockouts on the Reds’ shoulders.

Liverpool, of course, got the job done last time out in the win over Ajax and while the flair for the dramatics is not present this time around the clash is one which is expected to be intriguing nevertheless.

With a last 16 place secured as Group D winners, Klopp has the chance to rotate his squad tonight and it should present a chance for those on the fringe to impress and even a debut for a young Red or two.

It makes for a must-watch as records remain on the line for Liverpool in Denmark, so will the Reds return to Merseyside with a new club high 15-point haul?

The match gets underway at 5.55pm (GMT)—or 6.55pm in Herning, 12.55pm in New York, 9.55am in Los Angeles, 4.55am (Thursday) in Sydney, 9.55pm in Dubai and 8.55pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Midtjylland vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Midtjylland vs. Liverpool is being shown live on TUDN and UniMas in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Midtjylland vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest Champions League game on the following channels worldwide:

