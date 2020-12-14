Following the sad news that Gerard Houllier has passed away at 73, Liverpool legends including Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Roy Evans have paid tribute.

Houllier was confirmed to have passed on Monday morning, following heart surgery earlier in December, with the news shocking Merseyside.

The Frenchman is one of the most cherished figures at Liverpool, having served with integrity and distinction as manager between 1998 and 2004, helping restore the club back to glory.

Houllier’s passing was met with sadness across the football world, with tributes flooding in from current and former Liverpool players and managers.

Among those were Evans, who briefly shared the role of joint-manager with Houllier, and many of the players who rose to prominence at Anfield under his guidance, including Gerrard and Carragher.

Here’s how Houllier was honoured…

Incredibly sad news hearing of the passing of Gerrard Houllier. A gentleman I have the greatest respect for and what he achieved at Liverpool football club. Condolences to his family. RIP — ROY EVANS (@Roy_Evo) December 14, 2020

Absolutely devastated by the news about Gerard Houllier, I was in touch with him only last month to arrange him coming to Liverpool. Loved that man to bits, he changed me as a person & as a player & got @LFC back winning trophies. RIP Boss. ? — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 14, 2020

Absolutely heartbroken to hear that my old boss, Gérard Houllier, has sadly passed away. A great manager and a genuinely caring man. #RIPBoss pic.twitter.com/klbkY3MCo4 — michael owen (@themichaelowen) December 14, 2020

I’m very sadenned by the news of Gerard Houllier’s passing. I will forever be grateful to him for the faith he showed in me and the opportunities I was given. My thoughts go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ucuhsXAefm — Vegard Heggem (@vedgy) December 14, 2020

You made my @LFC dream come true ,a truly warm special human being ,I’ll never forget what you did for me and so many others ,RIP ? thoughts are with your family at this heartbreaking time X pic.twitter.com/b0jsb2rZ3u — Chris Kirkland (@ChrisKirkland43) December 14, 2020

“I would go through a brick wall for him.” “I’ve got so much to thank him for.” Danny Murphy was in the studio when he found out Gérard Houllier had sadly died. This is his beautiful tribute to him ? pic.twitter.com/DiAzzEQhqk — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 14, 2020

RIP boss ?

Thank you for believing in me & giving me my professional debut #ynwa pic.twitter.com/dgF4RXdRCW — Neil Mellor (@NeilMellor33) December 14, 2020

Devastated at the passing of Gérard Houllier. A true gentleman of the game, always put others first @LFC #RIP — Ian Rush MBE (@Ian_Rush9) December 14, 2020

Just heard the sad news of gerard houllier’s passing … a sad day for football .. condolences to his family.?? — John Barnes (@officialbarnesy) December 14, 2020

Absolutely devastated to hear the tragic news of Gerard’s passing. I had the privilege of spending time with him on several occasions during my tenure @LFC He loved the club, adored the city, and was proud to call himself an adopted Scouser. #YNWA pic.twitter.com/iLK34eqNc7 — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) December 14, 2020

Deeply sad!! ???? My condolences to his family and friends. RIP GERARD HOULLIER ? pic.twitter.com/8MPXFgyUDi — Pepe Reina (@PReina25) December 14, 2020

RIP GERARD HOULLIER-One of the Nicest men in the Game….??? — Mark Lawrenson (@MTLawrenson) December 14, 2020

Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Gerard Houllier this morning my thoughts and prayers are with all his family and friends ? RIP pic.twitter.com/l1gKT5kdVH — Neil Ruddock (@RealRazor) December 14, 2020

RIP Gerard Houllier YNWA x — nick tanner (@nicktanner799) December 14, 2020

A great man and a great manager. Liverpool will be forever grateful. Gérard Houllier – Repose en paix ?? pic.twitter.com/36s13bglIB — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 14, 2020

Allez Allez, Gerard.