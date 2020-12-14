LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 19, 2002: Liverpool's manager Gerard Houllier is embraced by AS Roma manager Fabio Capello as he returns to the touchline after recovering from a heart attack, during the UEFA Champions League Group B match against AS Roma at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“You made my dream come true” – Liverpool legends honour the late Gerard Houllier

Following the sad news that Gerard Houllier has passed away at 73, Liverpool legends including Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Roy Evans have paid tribute.

Houllier was confirmed to have passed on Monday morning, following heart surgery earlier in December, with the news shocking Merseyside.

The Frenchman is one of the most cherished figures at Liverpool, having served with integrity and distinction as manager between 1998 and 2004, helping restore the club back to glory.

Houllier’s passing was met with sadness across the football world, with tributes flooding in from current and former Liverpool players and managers.

Among those were Evans, who briefly shared the role of joint-manager with Houllier, and many of the players who rose to prominence at Anfield under his guidance, including Gerrard and Carragher.

Here’s how Houllier was honoured…

Allez Allez, Gerard.
