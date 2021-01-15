Former Liverpool youngster Ryan Lowe, now manager at Plymouth Argyle, is hoping for Adam Lewis’ loan move to Home Park to be the “first of many” between the two clubs.

Lewis completed his half-season switch to the Devon side on Thursday, following the termination of his frustrating spell with Amiens in Ligue 2.

The 21-year-old made just nine appearances for the French outfit, with injury and question marks over his suiting the side seeing him lost his place after five consecutive starts.

Now, he returns to England which, during a global pandemic that has finally seen the UK government enforce restrictions on travel, will be invaluable as he awaits the birth of his first child.

In terms of football, joining Plymouth in League One gives Lewis the opportunity to test himself on a regular basis in a first-team environment, having struggled with injury in the Liverpool under-23s last season.

Lowe, who was on the books at Liverpool at academy level before going on to play for the likes of Shrewsbury, Crewe and Bury in a 19-year senior career, believes the youngster’s time with Argyle could benefit both clubs in the long term.

“They have got to be right. Just because they play for Liverpool Football Club it doesn’t mean they are going to be right for us,” Lowe told the Plymouth Herald.

“We have got to make sure the fit is right. Adam is five minutes from round where I live, which is good because he’s on my wavelength and he’s a proper Scouser.

“In terms of Liverpool, they have been fantastic with us. We spoke to all the main and relevant people there and they have been different class with us.

“We want to build that relationship, that’s the first hopefully of many.

“They have given us an opportunity to work with Adam because they feel we are progressing in the right way, they will be coached properly and we play a good brand of football.

“It’s pleasing to finally get a loan off my hometown football club.”

Given Plymouth are in League One, the prospect of a loan partnership may not be of the highest priority for Liverpool, but the opportunity to send players of Lewis’ ilk to hone their craft with Argyle is certainly useful.

It can be argued the likes of Morgan Boyes – with Lowe confirming his desire to bring in another centre-back – and, if fit, Paul Glatzel would progress well with time at Home Park.

As Lowe stresses, though, the focus will be on if “the fit is right,” and that seems to be the case with Lewis, who will arrive as cover for the injured George Cooper but also with the ability to play in midfield, too.

In terms of loans, building positive relationships with particular managers and clubs is key, as though there are never any guarantees, they are to be depended on to provide those players sent out the game time they require.

As a boyhood Red, Lowe can relate to the situation Lewis finds himself in, and the hope will that if this is the “first of many,” he and his fellow Liverpool youngsters can thrive in South Devon.